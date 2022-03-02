BENNINGTON — A confrontation near a polling site between a gun-rights advocate and a former state representative is being investigated for possible criminal charges.
The squabble between Kevin Hoyt, a perennial candidate for office, and former Rep. Chris Bates began as Hoyt was videotaping town candidates standing outside the Bennington Firehouse during voting on Tuesday.
Hoyt realized that Bates also was videotaping him, and allegedly tried to slap the video camera out of Bates’ hand. A recorded confrontation soon followed, with both men yelling and hurling insults at each other.
Bates filed a complaint about the incident with the Bennington Police Department. A police spokesman later confirmed the report to the Banner, saying the incident is still under investigation and will be sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review when concluded.