BENNINGTON — Two separate stalking orders were issued to both participants in a videotaped confrontation at a Bennington polling site on Election Day.
Kevin Hoyt, a perennial candidate for local office, and Christopher Bates, former Bennington state representative, each requested separate motions for emergency relief against each other, stemming from a squabble outside the Bennington Firehouse as voters cast their ballots.
The incident began as Hoyt was videotaping town candidates outside. At some point, Hoyt noticed Bates was also videotaping him and tried to slap the video camera out of Bates’ hand. A recorded confrontation soon followed, with both men yelling and hurling insults at each other.
On March 3, a motion for relief was filed by Hoyt for stalking against Bates. A temporary stalking order was issued by Bennington Superior Judge John Valente, and a hearing date for the case was set for March 25.
Four days later, on March 7, Bates filed his own motion for emergency relief and was also granted a temporary protection order for stalking against Hoyt.
Bates later asked that the order be extended, as he discovered that there was an alleged video showing Hoyt threatening to shoot Bates if he came near him. Bates claimed that on the video, which he possessed, Hoyt is heard at the Bennington Police Station, telling a police officer that, “If Chris comes after me, I am gonna shoot him, I just want to be perfectly clear about that. I’m gonna shoot him in self-defense.”
Both Hoyt and Bates will appear at the March 25 hearing, when both temporary orders expire.