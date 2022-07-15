BENNINGTON — Eight people picked up in sweeping police raids on Thursday were arraigned in Bennington Superior Court, with most facing charges that dated back to either March or June.
The arraignments were held virtually Friday by Judge David Barra.
Courtney Hurley, 28, was one of the only Bennington residents charged in the raid on McCall Street. She faces four felony counts of fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. She was also charged with two misdemeanors — dispensing regulated drugs in a dwelling and reckless endangerment.
At Hurley’s arraignment, she pleaded not guilty. Bail was set at $15,000. Her conditions of release include not using or possessing drugs or weapons, not contacting other people involved in the raid and not being able to return to her home on McCall Street.
Alejandro Ortiz-Cruz, 22, from Yonkers, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to felony charges of assault and robbery that caused injury, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. He is being held without bail.
Jayson Acosta, 20 and without a home, is also being held without bail for the same charges as Ortiz-Cruz. He also pleaded not guilty. Joshua Acosta, 20, from Newburgh, N.Y., is being held without bail on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. He pleaded not guilty.
Angeliz Matos, 20, from Holyoke, Mass., was charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. He pleaded not guilty, his bail was set at $15,000, and his conditions of release include no use or possession of drugs or weapons, no contact with the other defendants and being barred from entering the state of Vermont, except for court appearances.
Brittany Pecor, 22 and without a home, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. Her conditions include not having contact with the other defendants, and no drugs or weapons. She can’t leave Bennington County, but she also cannot return to the location of the raid on McCall Street. Her bail was set at $5,000.
Because of the lack of time for arraignments on Friday, two were rescheduled for Monday. Both defendants were held without bail.
Christopher Arroyo-Cruz, 18, from Springfield, Mass., was charged initially with four felonies — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery that caused injury, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs. The charge of assault and robbery that caused injury was dropped because lack of probable cause.
Jomar Rivera, 16, also from Springfield, was charged with felonies of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault and robbery that caused injury.
Police from various units conducted simultaneous raids at two locations in Bennington on Thursday, arresting the eight people and collecting firearms, fentanyl, cash and more.