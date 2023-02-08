BENNINGTON — The Select Board must keep eyes on a range of priorities while making sure residents understand the governmental process, said Edward Woods, of one six candidates for the board in the March 7 election.
“In a community as diverse as ours, the Select Board needs to manage multiple priorities,” Woods said. “Once seated on the board, my first priority will be to make sure that our residents have an understanding and a voice in how our government functions. People need regular, understandable access to the information that brings our Select Board to the decisions it makes, and their opinions need to be heard.”
He added, “A top priority for me will be to help disseminate information so that the public can pay close attention to what matters most to them.”
As a local businessman and former publisher of the Bennington Banner, who has been active in several community organizations, Woods said those experiences would help him as a board member.
“As an active community member, business owner, parent and volunteer, I bring the right blend of experience to the Bennington Select Board,” he said. “A vote for me is a vote for economic development, opportunities for our youth, transparency in government, and promoting our region as a great place to live, work and play.”
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
He has served as a board member and president of the area Chamber of Commerce and of Catamount Access Television; as well as on the boards of Better Bennington Corporation, Shires Media Partnership/WBTN; and the Bennington County Regional Marketing Organization, and has volunteered for the Bennington Car Show, Garlic Fest, Moosefest and Palette Fest.
Woods also serves as treasurer of the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District and is a member of the Rotary Club.
He and his wife, Betsy, own and operate the Knotty Pine Motel on Northside Drive.
Concerning public-private redevelopment in the downtown, Woods said, “I am excited about the opportunities that all of these projects bring to Bennington. As a Select Board member, I will work to be sure that at least one board member is assigned as a liaison with stakeholders for each project. This will assure that information flows between the decision-makers and the public, allowing for more taxpayer input and fewer roadblocks to a positive outcome.”
On the need for change, he said, “An emphasis on crime, infrastructure and the economy would bring positive changes to Bennington and surrounding areas. As a member of our Select Board, I will take a hard look at these areas immediately.”
On crime, Woods said, “I look forward to working with the Community Policing Advisory Review Board (CPARB) to assure that our residents are connected to the police department for all that it provides, including public safety, protection, service and education.”
Additionally, he said the CPARB “needs to make sure that the Police Department has access to necessary resources to achieve that mission. Some of the most necessary resources include equipment and training for our law enforcement professionals, as well as the ability to cooperate with leaders of cities and towns outside of Bennington that impact our quality of life.”
Some of the infrastructure in Bennington is “dated, worn, and, in some cases, failing,” Woods said. “Managing those systems needs to always be on the docket, and the public needs to be informed along the way. Residents are impacted by every facet of infrastructure management, including scheduling, cost, safety, and priority. The select board is obligated to make the public aware, and to assure that work is done in the most fiscally responsible manner.”
Tourism, he said, “is one of the top three industries and economic drivers for Vermont, having generated $3 billion in revenue in 2022. As the ‘Gateway to Vermont,’ Bennington naturally enjoys much of that tourism each year, particularly from Memorial Day to Columbus Day. However, in order to attract folks to live and work here, those opportunities need to be expanded to a full 12 months.”
Woods said that means “we need to grow the economy with an emphasis on housing, job creation, education, health care, and recreation for all ages. Only then will Bennington truly be a great place to live, work and play.”
The other Select Board candidates in the March 7 election are Donald Washum, Asher Edelson, Nancy White, Jack Rossiter-Munley, and incumbent Sarah Perrin.