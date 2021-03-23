BENNINGTON — More than 1,200 educators and school staff, mostly from the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at clinics held over the past two Saturdays, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced. These were the first two of three clinics that will be held to ensure that educators and school staff are vaccinated, according to Vermont’s vaccine rollout plan.
Meaghan Morgan-Puglisi, who teaches math to ninth through 12th graders at Mount Anthony Union High School, said she was “really relieved.” She saw several people she knew, including former students, working at the clinic.
“It’s really cool to see the joyous environment… It sort of feels like a celebration. Going to school has been scary. This is a huge sigh of relief,” she said.
Judith Thompson is a learner support person at Molly Stark Elementary, though this year, she has been serving in various roles, including as a substitute.
Just before getting her shot, she said, “There’s excitement but a little anxiety. I feel it’s another measure of being protected from the virus. For that, I am overjoyed.”
Vaccine information is available on the health system’s website, svhealthcare.org. It includes the phased vaccination plan. Those 65 and older and those 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions are also eligible to register and make an appointment on the state’s site. Starting Thursday, those 60 and older will be eligible.
Mask wearing, distancing, handwashing, and testing will continue to be important until after 75 percent of the population has been vaccinated, the hospital said. Public health experts project that restrictions could be lifted as early as this summer.