MANCHESTER — Ahmed “Kura” Omar of Kenya is back in the U.S. for the first time in over three years following COVID restrictions. He joined the co-founder of the nonprofit Kenya Drylands Education Fund (KDEF), Manchester’s Sarah Hadden, to educate Burr and Burton and other Manchester-area students on the challenges facing the East African nation, the mission of the organization, and how they can help.
Omar is from a rural region in Northern Kenya that depends on farming livestock to survive. The two counties that KDEF’s mission targets, Marsabit and Samburu, have suffered severe droughts over the past few years. Over 80 percent of herds in the already impoverished area have been lost, and tribes have become increasingly dependent on external food aid.
In Marsabit and Samburu, less than 9 percent of the population has a high school education and only 26 percent can read or write. Omar sees addressing this as the key to breaking the cycle of poverty.
“The future is uncertain for our people, but we must find a way,” Omar said. “Education is our way out of everything.”
To even have a functioning educational institution that fosters learning in Kenya, let alone get children in the building, is a challenge that’s hard to grasp for many in the U.S. Omar said it’s not uncommon to see teachers sleeping on floors in their classrooms and waking up to students coming in. The aim of the organization is not just to create a conducive learning environment, but also a conducive teaching environment.
KDEF is now building entire schools and dormitories, as well as housing for teachers, setting up mentorship and sponsorship programs for students, and providing emergency water deliveries and sanitation to villages. The organization has also established a School Feeding Program that has served over 4,000 students. KDEF’s contributions and focus on student retention are clearly appreciated, as they have experienced no dropouts among the hundreds of students that have passed through their educational facilities.
Omar and Hadden explained that the challenges they face in bringing educational opportunities to the children of Kenya aren’t just economic, but also cultural. Kenya is still a very patriarchal society that doesn’t afford the same chances for young women as it does to men. Many tribes in Kenya still marry off women between the ages of 9 and 14, and their role is to perform unskilled labor and take care of children.
“I (bring) a message straight to them, that we must give opportunities to our women, and we must get rid of cultures that are completely regressive, that take us back,” Omar said. “We cannot be doing female genital mutilation or marrying our children... If we want to change our world for what’s best for the future of our people, we must get rid of some of these things that derail us.”
One of the first steps in KDEF’s model to reverse this is to convince local leaders of the importance of education. As a success story from the region, Omar has influence. He’s used that to his advantage in furthering KDEF’s goals. He said he doesn’t try to impose his will, but rather, collaborate.
“We listen to the people. We don’t decide for them,” Omar said. “We have something called Community Conversations, where we work for local solutions to local problems.”
“They trust us,” added Hadden. “We’ve built the trust that if we say we’re going to do something, they know we’re going to do it.”
Omar and Hadden’s partnership began when they met in Kenya in 2010.
“I had never been to a developing country before,” said Hadden, a former educator. “I was really moved by what I saw in the schools and the extreme poverty that I saw.”
At the time, Omar was running another nonprofit known as the Voma Project, which focused on empowering women in business and education in Kenya. As the two developed a friendship, Omar told Hadden about a friend of his that was a teacher and had no supplies for their classroom. When Hadden decided to help with that, it quickly became apparent to her that the needs in Kenya far exceeded school supplies.
Hadden began to build the U.S. side of what became known as the KURA Project.
“I just thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I can inspire children in and around Manchester to help children in Northern Kenya?’” she explained.
As Hadden’s organization picked up steam, it needed a name. She originally went with an acronym based on Omar’s nickname, Kura – Kids Uniting for Rural Africa. When Omar officially came on board in 2018, the name changed to KDEF.
“I’m not Bill Gates,” Omar joked. “We can’t have it be my name.”
KDEF is now a known commodity in the Manchester area. Katie Crabtree, a senior at BBA, has known about the nonprofit’s efforts since attending Maple Street School. Omar’s determination and the mission of KDEF has been inspiring to her.
“I realized how beautiful Kura’s story truly is and how it can really affect a smaller community like this one,” said Crabtree, who is headed to St. Lawrence University this fall, but plans to study abroad. She said a Kenya outreach program there was one of the points that sold her on the school.
“It just like really made me think how, compared to others, how grateful I should be,” said Crabtree, who did the legwork in getting other students to attend the presentation. “I feel like more students need to be not taking (for granted) all the opportunities we get every day.”
Omar is humble in his accomplishments and feels a responsibility to pay forward “the gift of education” that he was given. When his mother died his freshman year of high school, he now had no way of paying for his education. He snuck into school for two weeks before being kicked out and being forced to go to work with his uncle.
Omar was one of the few lucky enough in his village to have a wealthy relative, his brother-in-law, Winston. Winston saw how important education was to him, and got Omar back on the path he’s on now.
“I am in a better position, but now I also have the position and the platform to help many other kids,” Omar said.
Omar will be in Vermont until April 10. He and Hadden have other stops scheduled on the school tour after the three-year hiatus, including a meeting with BBA’s Student Council, the Manchester Elementary Middle School and the Maple Street School. For more information or to contribute or help, visit KDEF.org.