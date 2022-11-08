From Pownal to Dorset, the voters of Southern Vermont showed up in strong numbers in a midterm election to have their voices heard on important issues facing the state, the nation, their families, and communities. Inflation, democracy, and reproductive rights led the list of concerns for voters choosing a path forward.
“I’m not sure how many families are going to make it through winter,” said one woman who chose not to give her name after voting in Arlington. “I’m very concerned,” she said as she shook her head and departed.
“I want my voice to be counted,” said Nicholas Nahodil of Arlington. “We need fuel prices to get lower, not skyrocketing like they have been. Home heating oil is going to go through the roof. I’m a volunteer firefighter here in town. We’re probably going to see a lot of fires we haven’t seen in a while. A lot of people are going to be burning wood that haven’t been in a long time. I’m concerned about those people who aren’t going to be able to afford that this winter.”
Quite a few voters who spoke to the Banner, especially many women, felt that the direction we are heading in regarding reproductive rights is the number one reason they voted.
“I don’t even see this as a choice,” said Tess Cleary, 34, of Shaftsbury. “I’m lucky to live in a state that mostly aligns with my values. I support reproductive rights, and I’m proud to be here. It’s such a challenging time in America. We have to stay diligent. There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done.”
“Prop 5 is my biggest item on the ballot,” said Vickie Lampron outside the Bennington town polls. “I really believe that women have innate responsibilities for their own choices, and they should be able to make their own choices — and I have four granddaughters that I’m here for, so they can have a choice.”
“It’s not just Vermont. It’s in the country that women’s healthcare is at stake here, and that’s why we’re passionate about this,” said Robin Fisher, voting in Manchester. “I’ve got to be honest. I’ve never done anything political in my life. This is the first time. This issue drove me to this.”
Many voters struck a more ominous tone when it came to what’s happening to our elections and the threats to our democratic values. Some seemed resigned to the changes. Others had a stubborn degree of hope for the future. All were passionate about why they came to vote.
“I’m actually more concerned about other states,” said Michael Paige as his wife stood by after casting votes in Shaftsbury. “Vermont is pretty safe for us, but I worry about what some of the other states are doing with democracy. We’re facing some serious times now, more than we have in a long time. For the first time in my life, I feel like it’s out of our hands. I hope we can turn this around. I think it might be more apparent after this election. We are at risk, this country, more than we have been since the 1860s. I’m here. I’m voting, but I’m scared on behalf of other people who need protection.”
“I think we’ve become so damn partisan in this country,” said Jonathan Dunn, 62, a new resident of Shaftsbury. “I consider myself reasonably balanced politically in my views, but I really think there’s just too many people howling on both the far left and right, far too many, that are just concerned with their own self-interest. I’m a product of my parents’ generation. I don’t believe in polarization and bickering. It’s very important that people begin again to respect each other again. It’s ruining our country. I fear for this country. I don’t know if there’s a lot of hope out there. I do have hope, though. That’s why I’m here.”