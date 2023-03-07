ARLINGTON--The town of Arlington eased into Town Meeting Day with few pressing issues on the ballot. There were the regular School and Town Budgets, four unopposed positions to fill, including town Cemetery Commissioner, two select board seats, two competitive school board seats, a handful of appropriations.
The biggest issue seemed to be whether the town of 2,400 would finally get its very own credit card.
“We needed voter approval for that,” said Robin Wilcox, Arlington Town Clerk. “We’ve never had a credit card before. In this day and age some places will not invoice a municipality without one. It’s really a necessity for us."
Wilcox got her wish.
In all, every single appropriation request was passed and funded by a large margin of the town's voters, including the first official town credit card.
Arlington residents voted overwhelmingly to reserve funds for repair or replacement of the town's fire trucks, repair or replace culverts and bridges, fund maintenance of town buildings, town equipment, sidewalk maintenance, tree removal, resurfacing of roads, computers, parks, firehouses, fund the rescue squad town childcare, the Arlington Community House, and several other asks.
The Arlington town budget was approved by Australian ballot from the floor Monday night. The budget of $1,570,161 represents a projected property tax increase of about 5 percent.
The Arlington School District budget of $8,142,943 for fiscal 2024 was passed by a vote of 272-121. The budget increases taxes to 9.84 percent from the $7.4 million budgeted for the current year. The equalized per-pupil expenditure will increase to $20,181 from $18,655 this year.
In Arlington School Board elections, incumbent Matt Bykowski was defeated by challenger Terry Wilcox Sweet, 195-176 for a three-year term. Dan Wood retained his seat against Alexander Burke, 202-158 for election to a two-year term.
In the Arlington Select Board race, incumbents Dan Harvey and Todd Wilkins were retained. Both men ran unopposed. All other town positions up for election, including Cemetery Commissioner and Town Moderator, were also unopposed. All nominees were elected.
The closest race of the night turned out to be for Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District board member, where Timothy Kane defeated Dale Whitman by just four votes, 265-261.
“It's a very mellow election,” Wilcox said earlier in the day. “Every year, we do town meetings. It’s an annual ritual, whether busy with new business or not. It’s not dependent on having mid-term or presidential elections. It’s our tradition that’s been going on forever. That’s why it’s important.
“It’s an easy year,” said Garret Siegel, town resident who stopped to chat with the Banner after voting. “I vote every year. This year seems pretty simple. Nothing of great debate happening. It’s nice to have that kind of year. Everywhere else, it’s not like that.”