BENNINGTON — A proposal to raise the speed limit on East Road in response to a recent study was tabled Monday by the Select Board after two residents voiced strong opposition.
Mike Sausville, a resident of the road, said the section in recent years “is becoming the Indianapolis Speedway,” and he believes raising the speed limit will encourage even higher speeds.
He added that “there is not much law enforcement presence” in the area.
Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins also read an email opposing a higher speed zone from Michael and Sue Goldsmith of East Road. They said neighbors think the recommendation “is a ridiculous proposal,” especially in light of the number of pedestrians, joggers, bikers and others using the road.
STUDY CONDUCTED
Town Manager Stuart Hurd recommended the change in the town’s traffic ordinance, raising the speed limit from 35 to 40 miles per hour from Kocher Drive north to the Shaftsbury town line.
He said the recommendation was based on a study by Jim Henderson, of the Bennington County Regional Commission, using the Guide to Setting Speeds on Vermont Roads.
Hurd said the guide is published by the state Agency of Transportation’s Vermont Local Roads program.
The study results indicate that traffic could move safely on East Road at 40 to 45 mph, Hurd said, and after discussions with Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette and Lt. Cam Grande, his recommendation was set at 40 mph.
The section of East Road would not include the 25-mph school zone near the Mount Anthony Union Middle School, he said.
REASONING
Hurd said he believes the Vermont Local Roads program’s thinking concerning speed limits, based on traffic data, is that the speed should reflect “what the road will bear.”
He added that it was found that “if the limit is too low, people will routinely ignore it,” but if set at a reasonable speed, more drivers will likely obey it.
The average speed today, he said, was determined to be 40 to 45 mph in the 35-mph zone.
But the proposal drew opposition during the meeting. That prompted the Select Board to table the matter until May 8 in order to receive more information and feedback from residents.
Board member Edward Woods asked whether the town has statistics on accidents on East Road.
Hurd said the road is not considered to have a high accident rate, but he will check for data on that before the May meeting.
Sausville said he would like to see data over at least two or three years, as he believes speeding has increased over that period.
Board member Jeanne Conner said she is concerned about the lack of sidewalks in some sections of East Road and about the impact of the intersection of Houghton Lane, where the town transfer station is located, in generating traffic congestion.
Jenkins asked whether the East Road Market and Deli had been open when the study was conducted.
“I’d like to hear from a few more residents of East Road,” board Vice Chairman Tom Haley said.
PARKING BAN
The board also tabled until the May meeting a request from Hurd to extend the town’s winter street parking ban from March 31 to April 15, beginning next spring.
He said this would allow town highway crews more time to sweep streets of road sand and other debris during the early morning hours.