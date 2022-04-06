BENNINGTON -- The Earth Day 2022 celebration will take place at Merchants Parks on April 22 at 3:30 p.m. This will be the 52nd commemoration of Earth Day, which began in 1970. This year's Earth Day events are sponsored locally by Climate Advocates Bennington, the MAUHS group Climate Change Initiative and Better Bennington Corporation. The celebration is open to the public and will have speakers, music, and skits with audience participation.
Earth Day in the U.S. began after several major ecological disasters. In January of 1969, an oil rig leaked millions of gallons of oil on the coast of Santa Barbara. On June 22 that same year, the chemicals and oil covering the surface of the Cuyahoga River caught on fire. In addition, it was becoming increasingly clear that the bald eagle, the nation's national symbol, was rapidly declining due to the spraying of insecticides. These events resulted in a public demand for more attention to the environment. A nation wide “teach-in” was organized for April 22 and an estimated 20 million people participated. Subsequent Earth Days focused on water and air pollution, reducing dangerous chemicals and recycling. Many of these efforts were successful. The bald eagle is resurgent. The water and air is cleaner than ever. This progress means human effort can make a difference.
This Earth Day the wonders of earth will be celebrated, while at the same time acknowledging how much more must be done to protect the environment.
For more information write to 350cab@climateadvocatesbennington.org or go to the website, www.climateadvocatesbennington.org.