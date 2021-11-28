WOODFORD — The Prospect Mountain Nordic Trail Center is open for business.
The post-Thanksgiving snow was an early Christmas gift for the Center, with the 12 inches of snow enabling the staff to groom many of the 30 kilometers of trails for classic and freestyle skiing. In addition to skiing, snowshoe trails are also available, as well as two former alpine trails for skinning up and skiing down.
This season children under 10 can ski for free when accompanied by an adult. Ski, boot, and snowshoe rentals are available. This year the lodge and “Nancy’s Nook” will be fully open. The management is requiring masks be worn in all buildings except when eating or drinking.
The Center is located in Woodford, just seven miles east of Bennington, and offers the highest base elevation of any alpine or cross-country ski area in the state. Trails provide cross country skiing for all ages and skill levels in rural Vermont. When the snow falls, the trails are groomed for both skating and classical cross-country skiing. Most trails have tracks set on either side with a wide skating lane in the center. There are also special snowshoeing and single-track trails. Trails are available from beginner to expert. The Mountain Trail is popular with experts looking to climb more than 400 feet to the top of the mountain.
According to the Center, Prospect Mountain Ski Area was born in the late 1930s when the first rope tow pulled skiers up the mountain. Operations were interrupted by World War II, but then resumed in the 1960’s when two T-bar lifts were installed. The first cross-country ski trails were built in 1980, at the beginning of the Great Northeastern Snow Drought. Eventually the lack of natural snow in the northeastern US caused the downhill ski operations to cease, while nordic skiing at Prospect continued to increase and become more popular. Now the entire operation is devoted to cross-country skiing in the winter.
The nordic center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or sundown as conditions allow.
More information is available at www.prospectmountain.com. The Prospect Hill (the name given for the route up Woodford VT-9 to Prospect) can occasionally be treacherous during extreme weather. The VT State Roads Service keeps a camera feed of the current conditions on the road at vtrans.vermont.gov.