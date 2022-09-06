WARDSBORO — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire at 216 Route 100 on Tuesday.
Wardsboro Fire Chief Ron Betit said when crews started to arrive on the scene at 4 a.m., the house was fully involved in fire. Flames were coming out of the first floor window and on the porch.
A second tone went out to pull in extra people from surrounding areas to help fight the blaze.
“The amount of members are down at most departments,” said Betit. “I usually just try to call in more people to get more hands to help.”
There was a lot of things around the property that made it difficult to fight the fire, including navigating various hazards in the dark. Betit said stuff on the property made it more of a challenge.
Firefighters connected to a local water source and did an exterior attack on the fire. It took them about an hour and half to bring it under control and they left the scene shortly after 8 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported for either the resident or firefighters. Betit said the homeowner was being helped by family.