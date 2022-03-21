ARLINGTON — A brutal nighttime attack on the family of Remember Baker — one of Arlington’s prominent early settlers — was marked Monday by residents, and local and state officials during a ceremony on the 250th anniversary.
The ceremony, led by master of ceremonies Michael Chapman, included remarks by state Sens. Dick Sears and Brian Campion; district state Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz, and Town Administrator Nick Zaiac. A resolution approved last week by the Legislature, honoring Remember Baker, also was read.
Baker, a cousin of Ethan Allen and his brothers, leaders of the famed Green Mountain Boys, was jarred awake on the night of March 21, 1772, when a sheriff’s posse from New York broke into the family cabin with axes, seeking his arrest.
The assault took place during a long-running dispute between “Yorkers,” who claimed land in what is today Vermont, and the Bennington-area settlers, who had received land grants from New Hampshire Gov. Benning Wentworth.
The Green Mountain Boys, who later fought at the Battle of Bennington in August 1777, were formed in part to protect the settlers’ land claims from New York officials and their deputies, said Bill Budde, curator of the Russell Vermontiana Collection at the Martha Canfield Library in East Arlington.
Budde described the nighttime home invasion attack on Baker, during which his wife and other family members were injured and Baker was captured after jumping from a second-floor opening into waist-deep snow. He had lost a thumb to a sword swipe and received other injuries, causing significant loss of blood.
Baker was clad either in his nightshirt on a cold, wintry night or was fully naked, according to accounts recorded at the time, Budde said. He endured about 24 hours in that condition before the Allens and other settlers intercepted New York Justice of the Peace John Munro and his posse, who were taking the Arlington settler to Albany, N.Y., to stand trial. That encounter, during which Baker was rescued, took place in the Hoosick, N.Y., area.
SERIES OF EVENTS
A series of events leading to the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bennington in August 2027 is planned in this area and at other historic Vermont sites over the next few years.
Monday's ceremony was the second related to the land disputes with the Yorkers that marked the early 1770s. Last summer, the community celebrated the Breakenridge Standoff, which took place at the Henry Bridge in North Bennington in July 1771, between future Green Mountain Boys and others and another posse from New York state, seeking to evict farmer James Breckenridge from his farm. The standoff ended peacefully, but the Yorkers departed without serving their court papers.
Budde said Monday that it is thought the Arlington foray by Yorkers was an attempt to “make an example of Remember Baker” as a warning to other local settlers, and was an attack at a site where there were fewer Green Mountain Boys than in Bennington.
Baker — who like the Allens, came to what later became Vermont from Connecticut — settled in Arlington in 1764. Budde said that Baker served in the French and Indian War, beginning at 18, and likely became familiar then with the lands where his family later settled.
His house was near the Federated Church of East Arlington on Ice Pond Road, where the ceremony was held Monday, and a historical marker commemorates his capture and escape.
A new marker is being designed, and approval from the state Division for Historic Preservation is expected by the end of the year.
Baker also served as Arlington’s first town clerk, and he was given 50 acres by the settlement’s proprietors, with the expectation he would build a grist mill on Peters Brook, which he did.