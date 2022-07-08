POWNAL — A man from Pownal pleaded guilty Friday to threatening several people with a machete.
Christopher Brown, 37, is a “habitual offender” according to Judge Cortland Corsones. The plea deal Brown accepted allowed him to plead no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault on a police officer, and guilty to a charge of driving under the influence for the second time in a 20-year period.
On Sept. 12, 2021, at 7:37 p.m., a trooper from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a situation on Sunflower Street. According to court documents, when the trooper was there, witnesses informed him of what occurred.
They said Brown was intoxicated and agreed that he was “causing a scene.” Brown threatened several people, and that included threatening to stab a juvenile. At this point, Brown could not be located and the trooper left.
About an hour later, Brown returned. Court documents state Brown was “actively fighting with juveniles on the scene.” He also “had a machete” and was “swinging it around.” He said that if police showed up, he would “chop their heads off with his machete.”
Two troopers returned to the scene and handcuffed Brown. He then began to yell profanities at the troopers before driving his body into one of the officers and pushing the trooper off the road. Brown was pulled to his knees to prevent him from pushing the trooper again, but he then trapped the officer’s leg and began to twist it in an attempt to leg sweep the officer.
By pleading guilty to the three charges, the additional charges of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit, driving under the influence, a second driving under the influence for the second time in a 20-year period, unlawful mischief and careless operation of a motor vehicle were dismissed.
Brown attended the change of plea hearing in person at Bennington County Superior Court on Friday with his attorney, Katherine M. Lamson. Having already served more than nine months in custody, Brown was sentenced to a seven to 10-year suspended sentence and six years probation with time served. Corsones told Brown he has a "seven to 10-year sentence hanging over your head."
Brown’s conditions state that he is not allowed to drink alcohol, drive with alcohol in his system, consume drugs, possess firearms, or behave in a violent or threatening manner.
Prosecutor Alexander Burke said Brown has a “concerning criminal record” that is connected to his use of alcohol, but Burke hopes Brown will be a “productive member of society” when he’s sober.
Brown said that he’s been in contact with some of the victims and he’s had “apologetic” conversations with them. The others moved out of the area, so “those apologies will come in the future.”