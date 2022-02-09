BENNINGTON — A defense attorney for a man charged in a drug-related death case has asked the court to release his client for the second time in as many months because he believes the man’s suggested living arrangements became more favorable.
In a Jan. 25 motion, defense attorney Matthew Hart argued that the reason Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones denied the first motion, filed on Jan. 3, was now moot because the man who would be supervising Christopher Main, 60, is now able to be on-premises with him 24/7.
Corsones, in a Jan. 14 decision to keep Main held without bail, sited the possibility that Main would be left unsupervised for a substantial amount of time because the friend’s work schedule was “sporadic.” Corsones denied the motion.
In his new argument, however, Hart suggested that the friend will now be able to work on the property at all times and be present to supervise Main.
Main is accused of selling drugs, leading to a Sept. 6 overdose that killed a 22-year-old woman in Bennington.
Main has numerous drug-related and assault convictions in Vermont, Massachusetts and New York. He also has a federal conviction on conspiracy to distribute drugs from 2005. He is being held without bail until his trial at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Corsones took the new motion under advisement, but has not yet issued a decision.