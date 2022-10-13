BENNINGTON — Four people remain in custody after another drug bust on Main Street Wednesday, where over 7,000 bags of heroin and other drugs were collected.
The arraignments of five individuals arrested at the apartment at 546 Main St. took place Thursday in Bennington Superior Court.
Miguel Perez-Agramonte, an 18-year-old from Springfield, Mass., was charged with two counts of second degree attempted murder, fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and sale of cocaine. He pleaded not guilty to all five counts and is being held without bail pending his weight of the evidence hearing.
Perez-Agramonte looked upset as he sat in the courtroom next to his lawyer, Richard Burgoon. He turned around to look at the three loved ones he had in the courtroom. He mouthed “I love you” and “I’m sorry” to them. He tried to speak to the judge, but Burgoon stopped him.
After it was announced that he would continue to be held without bail, Perez-Agramonte began to quietly sob in the defendants chair. He told his loved ones, who also had tears streaming down their faces, that he loved them before he was escorted back into holding.
Peter Aleksonis, 55, from Bennington, was arraigned next. He was represented by attorney Katherine Lamson. Aleksonis was charged with fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine and felony conspiracy to sell a regulated drug. He was held on $25,000 bail, but Lamson said any amount of bail would prevent Aleksonis from being released.
State’s attorney Robert Plunkett explained to the court that Aleksonis’ residence on Main Street is a “drug house” and has been the location of several drug busts and violent incidents. Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady agreed and said, people “just need to be reading the local paper” to understand that the address is a common blight on the community.
Brian Dillard, 36, from Bennington, was taken into custody during the incident because there was an arrest warrant out for him due to a failure to appear for a previous arraignment on Oct. 3. Another arraignment was scheduled for Thursday, but he again did not show. Another arrest warrant has been requested.
Due to a lack of available lawyers, Christian Torres-Santiago, 20, from Springfield, Mass. and Gabriel Lebron, 32, from Florence, Mass. were not arraigned as of Thursday afternoon. Torres-Santiago has been charged with fentanyl trafficking and possession of cocaine. Lebron was been charged with fentanyl trafficking, committing a crime with weapons and narcotics possession.
According to court documents, police were tipped off on Oct. 3 that drugs were allegedly being dealt out of Aleksonis’ residence on Main Street. They received the tip after picking up a suspect for drug possession. The next day, Judge John Valente granted a search warrant for the apartment, and the warrant was executed on Wednesday.
After a successful search, the five suspects were apprehended. Lebron was found attempting to leave via the backdoor. He was carrying 60 bags of “American Gangster” heroin, a 9mm round, a 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber and other miscellaneous items.
Dillard and Torres-Santiago were found in the kitchen area; Aleksonis was in the bedroom; and Perez-Agramonte was found in the bedroom closet.
During a search, law enforcement collected 7,196 bags or 147.5 grams of heroin, 27.1 grams of crack cocaine, three firearms and over $7,000 in cash. Some of the bags of heroin tested positive for fentanyl. The estimated value of the drugs is $75,000, according to court records.
Police said that while in custody, Perez-Agramonte admitted that he, Lebron and Torres-Santiago are all members of gangs in Massachusetts. Lebron told police that this was his first time in Vermont.
Dillard also spoke to police while in custody and claimed that Perez-Agramonte was one of the shooters captured recently on a doorbell camera at 715 Main St.
Bennington Police Department Chief Paul Doucette said, “This is the third search warrant executed at the apartment of Peter Aleksonis as he continues to allow gang members from the Springfield, Massachusetts, area set up in his home and run a criminal enterprise.”
He continued: “Some of our community members have developed a substance use disorder as a result of illicit drug use and they seek the poison being sold by the people we arrested yesterday … Our efforts to disrupt this criminal activity will continue.”