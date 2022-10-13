Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.