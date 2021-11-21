POWNAL -- An off-road vehicle crashed and rolled over in Pownal around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, injuring the driver and one of two passengers, Vermont State Police reported.
The crash was in the area of 457 Washing Brook Road, near the Middle Pownal Road intersection, Sgt. Justin Walker and Trooper Colin Shepley said in a release.
Alcohol use and speed are suspected of contributing to the accident, police said.
The police investigation determined that Ralph Wilcox, 49, of Pownal, was driving the CF Moto Z Force 950 side-by-side vehicle on the gravel road. The driver sustained severe head trauma, police said, and Taylor also was injured. Eric Becker was the third passenger.
Police said it is suspected "high rates of speed contributed to the UTV losing control and subsequently flipping completely over before coming to final rest. All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle, causing severe bodily injury to Wilcox and moderate injury to Taylor."
The VSP report added that "it is suspected alcohol was also a contributing factor in this crash."
Wilcox and Taylor were transported to the Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center for treatment.
This incident is still considered under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Walker, in the Shaftsbury Barracks, at 802-442-5421.
Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.