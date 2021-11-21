POWNAL — An off-road vehicle crashed and rolled over in Pownal around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, fatally injuring the driver and injuring one of two passengers, Vermont State Police reported.
The crash was in the area of 457 Washing Brook Road, near the Middle Pownal Road intersection, Sgt. Justin Walker and Trooper Colin Shepley said in a release.
Alcohol use and speed are suspected of contributing to the accident, police said.
The police investigation determined that Ralph Wilcox, 49, of Pownal, was driving the CF Moto Z Force 950 side-by-side vehicle on the gravel road.
Wilcox died of his injuries, which included severe head trauma. Wilcox died at the Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center after having been transported there following the crash.
Neither Wilcox nor the other occupants were wearing helmets or safety restraint devices at the time of the crash. All occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Tanya Taylor, who was also injured, and Eric Becker were riding in the CF Moto side-by-side at the time of the crash.
Police said it is suspected “high rates of speed contributed to the UTV losing control and subsequently flipping completely over before coming to final rest. All three occupants were thrown from the vehicle, causing severe bodily injury to Wilcox and moderate injury to Taylor.”
This incident is still considered under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Walker, in the Shaftsbury Barracks, at 802-442-5421.
Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.