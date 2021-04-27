BENNINGTON — Police are looking into the crash of an SUV into a Bennington residence Tuesday afternoon, injuring the driver and her passenger as well as causing extensive damage to the building.
Bennington police said a 2003 Saturn Vue crashed into the north side of the residence, located at 246/248 Park St., around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The occupants were home, but were not injured.
The driver, Amber Butler, 27, a town resident, and her passenger suffered minor injuries, the Bennington Police Department said in a release. They were evaluated by the Bennington Rescue Squad and declined further medical attention.
It's not clear what led to the crash or contributing factors. The BPD said the incident is still under investigation; it didn't mention any charges.
Police said an assessment by the town's Code Enforcement office found that the apartment at 248 Park St. is now uninhabitable.
Kelly Carroll, who co-owns the building with her husband Walt Carroll, told the Banner she is thankful none of the apartment residents was injured.
She said damage from the crash included the destruction of an interior set of stairs that led to the door, the furnace being dislodged and a door being broken. She didn't have a cost estimate for the damage as of Tuesday afternoon, saying she was in the process of hiring a contractor.
The BPD said County Street, from the intersections of School Street to Park Street, was closed for a time while the crash was being investigated. The Bennington Fire Department also responded to the incident.
The police department is asking anyone with information to contact Officer Scott Legacy at 802-442-1030 or by leaving a tip on the department's website, benningtonpolice.com/crime-tips.