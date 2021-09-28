WOODFORD — A Wardsboro man was injured Monday afternoon when his pickup rolled over near Prospect Mountain ski area on Route 9 in Woodford.
Vermont State Police Trooper Ryan Criss said the crash occurred under wet conditions at about 1:39 p.m. near 4532 Route 9.
Criss said Lawrence Jones, 59, was driving east in a 1999 Ford Ranger when he lost control on a curve and the “vehicle came to a position of controlled rest in the embankment of the west bound side of travel.”
Jones, who was wearing a safety belt, was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center by Bennington Rescue Squad. His injuries were described as minor neck pain.
Police were assisted by Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department and Heartwellville Towing.