Readers: This is the first of two stories from an interview conducted Thursday with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. Look for a second story next week on the effort to reverse the recent increase in overdose deaths in Vermont.
The COVID-19 pandemic might not be over, but in Vermont, the crisis of 2020 and early 2021 has passed. Gatherings that were impossible a year ago are planned for the summer and fall. Health Department employees are enjoying much-needed time off. Masks are largely optional.
But the state’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, is not out of things to do. There are still vaccines to administer, variants of the coronavirus to monitor, and, despite the state's best in the nation vaccination rate, shots to deliver to thousands of residents who have yet to opt in.
But Levine, whose profile as the state’s top health official rose to prominence by necessity 15 months ago, now has a bit of room to breathe — and time to look back on the crisis that Vermont, by a number of criteria, addressed better than most other states in the nation.
“We're in a good place” when it comes to the COVID pandemic, Levine said. “We are continuing to incrementally increase vaccination rates. We’re seeing case rates decrease. We’re seeing a near-absence of serious hospitalizations or deaths. We have a few hospitalizations at most per day. There’s very little community transmission of the virus and a lot more freedom for the population.”
As for variants of the coronavirus developing through mutation, Levine is confident that the state's high vaccination rate will stop those strains in their tracks.
"Right now there's so little virus in Vermont even if the delta strain came into the state it would reach a dead end because so many people are protected," he said.
STILL ROLLING UP THEIR SLEEVES
After passing the 80 percent threshold on June 14, leading Gov. Phil Scott to cancel all state-mandated COVID restrictions in Vermont, the growth in the number of eligible Vermonters ages 12 and older with at least one dose of the vaccine has slowed.
But rather than set a “final” target, the state will work to raise that percentage at every opportunity, with the hope of stopping or slowing another wave in cases from a variant of the virus or a seasonal increase, Levine said.
“We want to go higher every day. A tenth of a percentage every day,” Levine said. “We’re talking about a more resistant part of the population,” he said -- those who simply haven’t made time for or prioritized getting vaccinated, those who have formed opinions based on what they’ve read on the internet, and those who were previously opposed to vaccination and unlikely to change their minds.
Aside from the state’s continuing media campaign, Levine hopes Vermonters will continue to talk to each other about vaccination, seek out information from their doctor or medical practitioner, and roll up their sleeves.
“Some people are truly resistant, but that number in Vermont is a small number,” Levine said. “The bigger number is folks who didn’t get around to it … we almost have to have [vaccine] in front of them.”
Vaccine doses can be had nearly everywhere these days. “Every pharmacy is literally doing walk-in business without a wait,” Levine said. “If there’s a pharmacy in town or in the next town, you can go there and get vaccinated.”
To that end, Levine wanted to address a recent spate of letters to the editor of the Brattleboro Reformer regarding vaccinations, including one saying the U.S. CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Response System reported that eight Vermonters have died from COVID-19 vaccinations. That letter was published June 16; Levine, on Thursday, said nine deaths have been reported there.
The Vaccine Adverse Event Response System, Levine said, is a passive early warning system to which anyone can submit a report. That’s on purpose, so that the CDC can track down potential problems with a vaccine quickly, he said.
That said: “Not everything on this system gets investigated or gets investigated in a timely way,” Levine said.
“These nine deaths … the CDC hasn’t even told us a lot except they’re aware they’re on the website and the investigation is ongoing.”
“None of those deaths have a certified medical examiner signing off on a vaccine as a cause of death,” Levine added. “Most have death certificates listing viable reasons for death and don’t even mention the vaccine.”
The CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Response System site warns that “Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information,” and that “The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”
WHY WE SUCCEEDED
As of Friday, 81.4 percent of Vermonters had at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Department of Health website. In Bennington (76.9) and Windham (74.1) counties, three out of every four people ages 12 and over have received at least one dose. In Chittenden County, the state’s most populous region, a Vermont-best 83.6 percent of all eligible people have at least one shot.
What made Vermont a success? It was a combination of factors, Levine said, from the work of state employees to Vermonters themselves.
Of the roughly 500 employees of the Department of Health, roughly 85 to 90 percent were deployed as part of the state pandemic response. From epidemiology and data analysis to laboratory testing, contract tracing and working with child care providers and schools.
"For some of them it was 100 percent of their job. Some got to do what they were hired to do in first place," Levine said. "They span every part of that effort."
In the vaccine and testing effort, they provided "so much manpower as the front face of the health department, at test sites throughout the state, at our pop-up clinics doing that work, meeting people where they are."
Levine is also proud of department employees who took up the cause of health equity, working with the state's BIPOC population, working with partners and agencies which provided clinical support and building trust with people who had historical reasons to mistrust health institutions.
While that trust has proven more difficult to build with older Black Vermonters ages 65 and older — people for whom "there is long memory for and history of injustice over many generations, which people would not and and should not forget," Levine said — the department has made some inroads.
"We are depending a lot on community partners and organizations that advocate for that population and have worked with us all along. ... it creates a lot more trust."
Beyond that work, “We have to agree there’s something different about Vermonters,” Levine said.
There are other places in the country that are doing as well as Vermont, particularly in New England, he said. But when it comes to Vermont residents, “I think first, we prioritize health. Otherwise we wouldn't consistently be ranked among the top states as the healthiest state."
"If you're starting with a population that prioritizes health, you're already ahead of the game,” Levine said.
Residents’ willingness to be “cooperative and collaborative” and follow public health guidelines made a difference as well, Levine said. “We look out for ourselves, we look out for our families, for each other and for our communities," he said "If those weren’t prioritizations I don't think we’d get as far as we did.”
“By the time we got the vaccine, the trust was there already. It wasn’t a leap of faith."