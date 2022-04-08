BENNINGTON — Six of the seven suspects arrested in a sweeping drug raid in downtown Bennington were arraigned Friday on charges including kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault and drug possession.
According to court documents, Sergio Perez, 17, Adrian Torres, 18, and Alexander Escalera, 19, are from Massachusetts, and Jacob Lundy, 27, Amber Chapman, 38, and Valerie Phillips, 27, are from Bennington.
Included in the affidavits was a report by Detective Corey Briggs of the Bennington Police Department about the events that took place during the raid on Thursday.
According to that report, shortly before 7 a.m., Police Chief Paul Doucette and several Bennington officers, the Bennington K-9 unit and an officer from Homeland Security raided an apartment on Pratt Street in Bennington. Officers announced their presence at the small utility apartment Chapman rented and knocked on the door. They were greeted with silence. Officers attempted a forced entry, but the door was barred from the inside. After several attempts, they were successful in entering the apartment.
Phillips was the first person located and arrested. Officers then made their way into the kitchen and found Chapman. Lundy was found in the bedroom. Perez was captured attempting to escape through a second story window. At this point, Briggs noted, an officer saw a loaded 32 caliber handgun on the bedroom floor. Escalera and Torres fled through a window to the roof, but were located and captured.
Once the officers were able to properly survey the scene, they discovered 100 packages of fentanyl on the couch in the living room. Half were labeled “Dunkin Donuts” and the other half were labeled “Exit 4.”
Throughout the home, Briggs said officers found used hypodermic needles, pieces of tin foil, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia. Escalera was found to be in possession of two iPhones and one round of ammunition. Lundy had two packages of fentanyl on him.
After the six were arrested, the K-9 team, including the dog Gracie, conducted a drug-scan of the apartment where multiple items were seized. An additional 240 Exit 4 packages and 205 Dunkin Donuts packages were found in the bedroom, as well as three rounds of ammunition and multiple cellphones that were taken as evidence. Briggs estimates that the packages of fentanyl weigh about 11.2 grams.
At noon Thursday, Chapman was interviewed by two detectives. She said she had only known Escalera, Perez and Torres for about a month and they had been to her apartment two or three times. She admitted in the interview that she got paid $50 a day in cocaine to let them stay in her apartment.
Chapman said the day before the raid, the three men left her apartment early in the morning. Later that same day, they started banging on her door and, even though Chapman didn’t want them to enter, her friend let them in.
At this point, Chapman was too afraid to call the police for help. “I call then I’m dead for sure,” she said in her interview.
Two days before the raid, Chapman claims she saw the three men assault a man with their bare hands for an hour and a half in retaliation for withholding drug money from a sale. The affidavit states that the whole incident left Chapman scared and shaking, and the beating left the victim with two black eyes and a laceration above his left eye which, according to Chapman, needed stitches.
During Escalera’s processing after arrest, an officer noted that Escalera’s hand looked like it was broken. Escalera refused any attempts to get him medical attention.
Five were arraigned in Bennington Superior Court and Chapman was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court. Perez, Escalera and Torres are being held without bail.