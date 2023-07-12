BENNINGTON – The fiscal 2024 Downtown Improvement District tax rate on commercial property has been approved by the Select Board, providing $94,493 toward the Better Bennington Corporation’s promotional programming.
Figures displayed during a presentation Monday before the board by the BBC’s co-directors, Jenny Dewar and Jeanne Mintrone, showed the total tax amount had risen $4,109 over the previous budget.
Board member Sarah Perrin, who said prior to the vote that she opposes any increase for the downtown district taxpayers, voted against the proposed rate, while the other six members voted in favor.
After board member Gary Corey asked about the actual tax dollar amount increase in the new budget, Assistant Town Manager Dan Monks said the separate downtown taxing district tax rate was $.2567 per $100 of property valuation and will rise to $.2684 per $100.
He said that translates to a rise from $256.70 per $100,000 in property valuation to $268.40 per $100,000 in valuation.
The downtown tax is not assessed on residential property, only on commercial property in the downtown district.
OTHER INCOME
The nonprofit BBC’s annual budget also includes grants, state funding, income from downtown events like Mayfest; business or other sponsorships and donations, as well as BBC membership dues.
Overall, the co-directors said, the total projected expenditures for the fiscal year totals $203,993, an amount expected to be equal to the total income.
The budget also covers marketing for the downtown, police officers during events, other expenses and staff salaries.
NEW FORMAT
Dewar said the new staffing format – with she and Mintrone as co-directors – was an idea she suggested to the BBC board members after serving as the sole director and working for a time after her assistant left for another job. She said she decided to work on her own while she evaluated the two positions.
“I came to a completely unexpected conclusion,” Dewar said, adding, “It made much more sense to split my position into co-director. We evaluated several different [possibilities] and came up with a director of events and a director of operations.”
She added that they work well together and that “it was clear to everyone” after Mintrone’s interview for the job that she would be an ideal choice.
“We have worked together to decide who does what,” Dewar said. “She is the perfect partner, colleague and friend.”
Dewar and Mintrone also praised the help they get from town employee Bill Clark, who acts as the BBC’s downtown street maintenance person to facilitate events and programs.
“I was happy that the community got to see what I have been seeing,” Susan Plaisance, president of the BBC board of directors, said Thursday. “That two are better than one.”
She added, “I could not be happier with the work of Jenny Dewar and Jeanne Mintrone. They put a lot of heart and work into the budget presentation, while they were also preparing for the launch of the student art street banners. Their presentation was strong and informative. The Select Board asked pointed questions that they answered with complete confidence and knowledge. We are grateful that the board approved the minimal raise of the [district] taxes so that they can continue their great work."
DUTIES SPLIT
Dewar said that as director of events she is focusing more on downtown promotions, such as events and entertainment, as well as social media, public relations and marketing. Mintrone, as director of operations, focuses more on the BBC standing committee efforts, the downtown Visitors Center and the docents who assist there, BBC memberships, sponsorships, grant writing, fund-raising, merchant relations and promotions.
Minstrone was hired for the position of co-director in April.
To make the co-director positions fit into the budget, Dewar said she decided to take a pay cut to allow more for the other position, both of which now pay less than $40,000 a year. The former director and assistant salaries were added up and divided, she said.
The two could be in line for a raise of about $10,000, however, if $20,000 in Gov. Phil Scott’s budget proposal receives final approval.
DESIGNATED ORGANIZATION
During the presentation, Mintrone displayed the BBC’s updated organization chart.
“After being there just a few months, I can completely see why this model is much better,” she said.
Bennington, she noted is one of 24 Vermont communities in the downtown improvement program, which requires that an organization – in this case, the BBC -- be designated to oversee local initiatives.
The designation allows for possible grants and other funding to benefit Bennington’s downtown and by extension the local economy.
In addition to Mayfest, the BBC programming includes HarvestFest, downtown pop up shops, Thursday Night events, First Fridays, Hemming’s Motor News Cruise-Ins, and a town-wide tag sale.