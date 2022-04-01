BENNINGTON — A nonprofit group planning a community market in the downtown hopes for a summer opening.
“Progress on the Bennington Community Market is coming along,” said Aila West, chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors.
West said the group is working with Centerline Architects to create drawings for a leased space at 239 Main St. Once those are ready, The Carpenter Group will come in for a commercial kitchen build-out and other space modifications.
Members of the business community are excited for the addition.
“As always, we are very much looking forward to a new business opening downtown,” said Jenny Dewar, executive director of the Better Bennington Corp. “We are especially excited about the market, as it was one of the top asks by the community in the survey run by the town. Personally, I look forward to running over after work to grab fresh greens and other delicious goodies to take home for dinner.”
On the new market’s website, benningtonmarket.com, the group also has announced its first employment opportunity: a general manager to help launch the market and run operations.
The project “continues to be a community collaboration,” West said. The group used town loan funds to purchase all of the equipment for the market and cafe from the Bakkerij Krijnen, a Main Street bakery that closed last year.
The building at the corner of Grant and Main streets formerly housed LaFlamme’s Furniture and previously, an auto dealership. The town announced late last year that Bennington Revolving Loan Fund would provide the group planning the new market with a $200,000 loan toward estimated startup costs of around $540,000.
“The town of Bennington Office of Community Development strongly supports the Bennington Community Market, which is bringing local farm products to the center of downtown,” said Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti. “The market will provide an important year-round retail outlet for all of the wonderful farms and food producers in our region and will add value to the housing developments in the nearby Putnam block and Tuttle lot.”
FUNDRAISING
As proposed, the market will have a prepared food counter, coffee bar, small indoor seating area and additional outdoor seating.
The one-story building allows for up to 4,500 square feet for the market.
A prepared food section section will include a deli counter with fresh soups, salads and other ready-to-eat items. There will also be baked goods, and the market is expected to be open seven days a week.
“Fundraising is in motion for the market,” West said. She said the group was “thrilled” to receive a $35,000 grant from the Citizens for a Greater Bennington last month.
The nonprofit group is accepting donations on its website and will be coordinating a larger fundraising campaign later this season.
Customers won’t have to be a member to shop at the Bennington Community Market, but memberships will be used to support the operation. Annual memberships will be $50, according to the market website, and members will receive in-store discounts, an annual patronage dividend return and other benefits.
In partnership with the town of Bennington, the Bennington Hunger Council and other local organizations, West said, the nonprofit group is considering ways the market can help address food insecurity in the area, such as through creating a healthy food access fund and other discount programs.
She said the group is also “reaching out to local farms and food producers to develop a strong list of local products to be sold at the market.”
“It is yet another exciting project for downtown,” Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said of the market plan.