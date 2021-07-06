MANCHESTER — Route 7A in Manchester near the Equinox Valley Nursery was closed for about two hours Saturday after a tree fell on a wire.
The Manchester Police Department and Manchester Fire Department responded and closed the road.
While downed wires are fairly common, this time the downed wire didn't cause the circuit to trip a breaker and the live wire continued to arc. With a loud hum of electric current and with snapping and crackling as a small fire burned continuously until Green Mountain Power arrived to turn off the electricity and make the repairs.
Seven firefighters stood by with Engine 2 and Brush Truck 3 while three fire police shut down traffic between Muddy Lane south of the incident and River Road to the north.