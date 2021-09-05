MANCHESTER -- Visitors to the Walgreens Pharmacy on Main Street in Manchester Center Saturday and Sunday were greeted with a sign announcing the store was closed.
"Due to servers going down from weather Manchester Walgreens will be closed until further notice," a sign in front of the drugstore said. "If need [prescription] fills call Bennington or Rutland Walgreens. Sorry for the inconvenience."
The chain, in an emailed statement, said it was working "to safely reopen our impacted stores as soon as possible. "
"We have activated our emergency protocols so that patients in this region have access to needed care, including vaccines, diagnostic testing and prescriptions from alternative stores throughout the region," the company said in a statement.
Walgreens directed customers to visit the myWalgreens mobile app or Walgreens.com/FindAStore to determine which locations are open and available.