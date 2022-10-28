RUTLAND — A man from the Syracuse, N.Y., area pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder Friday in connection with the double murder of a Danby couple in 1989.
Michael Louise’s case was heard by Judge Cortland Corsones. Attorney Jared Bianchi represented the state, and attorney Sean Milligan represented Louise.
Louise, 79, is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, and will next be in court for a weight of evidence hearing. A date for the hearing has not been set, but it will occur within the next couple of weeks, said Sarah Drake of the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Rutland.
Louise was extradited to Vermont on Wednesday evening after spending two weeks in the Onondaga County Justice Center. He was arrested by New York State Police on Oct. 13 in connection with the 1989 murders of his parents-in-law, George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73.
The elderly couple was found stabbed to death on Sept. 17, 1989, in their home on Route 7 in Danby. Investigators found no signs of forced entry and found the house to be undisturbed, which led them to focus on family members.
Within a couple of weeks, Louise was the primary suspect because of significant circumstantial evidence. A lack of physical evidence to tie him to the crime scene allowed Louise to walk free for the past 33 years.
Because of advances in DNA testing technology, a blood sample obtained from the floor mat of his vehicle in 1989 was retested in May 2020, and came back a one in one quadrillion match to be George Peacock’s, eventually leading to Louise’s arrest.