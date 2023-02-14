DOVER — Betsey Reagan was doing way more than running a beloved diner. She propped up the community in countless ways.
Last week, the owner of Dot’s of Dover died after a battle with lung cancer. Longtime friend Mary Jane Finnegan said it will be “a great loss to her community and her friends and her customers.”
“If all Christians lived with the generosity and hospitality of Betsey, our churches would be overflowing,” Pastor Jeremy Kirk of West Dover Congregational Church United Church of Christ said. “She was an example of Christian love put into action for the benefit of people in need.”
In 2019, Kirk provided Dot’s of Dover with a special blessing when it reopened after a fire. A sign out front advised of a pancake breakfast Reagan would pay for, with donations going to the Friends of the Valley Foundation.
“It feels great and I’m very blessed to live in this area,” she told the Reformer. “People have been so kind to me.”
After the fire destroyed the diner, the community rallied around Reagan, who had contributed to many causes including adult-day service provider The Gathering Place and the Twice Blessed thrift store. Fundraisers by friends were organized to support the rebuild.
Finnegan, president of the nonprofit that runs Twice Blessed in West Dover, knew Reagan’s family since the late 1980s when they both had businesses in downtown Wilmington. She owned the Village Pub and the Reagan family had Dot’s.
Becoming friends with Reagan was “just a natural progression,” Finnegan said. The two got closer when Reagan’s parents were getting older and needed care.
“She was a wonderful friend,” Finnegan said. “There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for anyone. She was very kind and generous and a big part of her community.”
Finnegan described Reagan as “very family oriented” and loving toward her dogs.
“She worked very hard at both Dot’s of Wilmington then eventually when she purchased her own building up in Dover,” Finnegan said. “And if anybody needed anything, she was there. She would open her door for anybody.”
Reagan contributed to many causes over the years and offered the restaurant to host fundraisers or celebrations, Finnegan said.
“You didn’t have to ask Betsey twice,” Finnegan said. “She gave a lot of young people jobs and started them off on their own careers and became a mentor.”
Bob Rubin met Reagan when he first arrived in town to work on building Greenspring, a private community of luxury townhomes near Mount Snow, in the 1980s.
“She was one of my best pals,” Rubin said, recounting how the diner had been in three places including the round building at Snow Mountain Market, where a fire also occurred.
After both fires, Rubin had been involved in construction efforts. After the second, he said, Reagan stuck her head into attorney Lance Shader’s office and said, “I didn’t do it.”
“We always laughed about that,” Rubin said.
Rubin described Reagan as “really friendly to all of us locals and certainly the second-home owners that came to the valley to have breakfast.”
“The place is an institution,” he said of Dot’s of Dover.
Oftentimes, Rubin said, customers couldn’t leave the diner without being asked to contribute to some kind of fundraising effort. He noted Reagan provided “a lifetime of caregiving” to her parents in addition to running the restaurant.
For many years, Rubin said, Reagan was up at 4 a.m. making coffee and getting the diner ready to open for the customers up early.
“She could go toe to toe with any of us at the counter,” Rubin said. “When you talk about all the guys in there. We were all giving each other a hard time. We’re bantering back and forth. Betsey stood right there with us, toe to toe. She could take the heat and give the heat. She was one of us.”
Rubin said Reagan would take an interest in children, learning about their schooling and sports. She watched them grow up.
“A lot of them had their first jobs working for Betsey,” Rubin said. “Betsey would take these girls on shopping trips. She always said she was educating them, taking them to the city and shopping and everything like that.”
Rubin said the community will miss Reagan and life won’t be the same without her. He spoke with her just before her death.
“I really felt like Betsey was at peace with her life and the role she played here in town,” he said. “I felt like she was at peace with all that and didn’t leave anything on the table, so to speak.”
It’s unclear what will happen with Dot’s. Rubin anticipates the details will be ironed out by the family and executor of the will.
“Being a local and being here in town, I would hope that the restaurant would continue to run or get bought by someone who felt the importance of running it as a breakfast/lunch place for the valley,” he said. “I think that’s an important business that we have here in town.”