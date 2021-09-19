BENNINGTON — Two vehicles were totaled in a crash that sent a Dorset woman to the hospital with injuries.
At about 8:17 p.m. Friday, officers from the Bennington Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Northside Drive near Cumberland Farms. Police said upon arrival, officers located two vehicles in the east bound lane of Northside Drive.
The vehicles included a 1994 Chevrolet 3500 pick-up truck, operated by Hunter Stratton of Bennington, and a 2010 Dodge Caravan, operated by Dorothy Wilson of Dorset.
Police said Wilson was extricated from the vehicle by Bennington Rural Fire Department and transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center by Bennington Rescue Squad for her injuries, and Stratton refused medical attention. The driver side of the Caravan had extensive damage and the Chevrolet had severe front-end damage, according to police.
Police said witnesses to the crash told investigators that Wilson was leaving the Shell Station to go west and was struck on the driver side by Stratton who was traveling east on Northside Drive. Witnesses also believed that Stratton was exceeding the speed limit, according to police.
The road was closed for about one hour. Police said the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 802-442-1030.
Bennington Rescue Squad and Bennington Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene.