Amanda.jpeg

Amanda Lacoste of Dorset was taken into custody for domestic assault.

 VSP
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SHAFTSBURY — The Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a family fight at a residence on U.S. Route 7 in Dorset on Aug. 27 at approximately 9:41 p.m. After an investigation, Troopers determined that Amanda Lacoste, 42, of Dorset had caused bodily injury to a household member.

Lacoste was taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. She was released on conditions and ordered into the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later time.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.