SHAFTSBURY — The Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a family fight at a residence on U.S. Route 7 in Dorset on Aug. 27 at approximately 9:41 p.m. After an investigation, Troopers determined that Amanda Lacoste, 42, of Dorset had caused bodily injury to a household member.
Lacoste was taken into custody for domestic assault and transported to the Manchester Police Department for processing. She was released on conditions and ordered into the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division at a later time.