DORSET — Town employees won't have to wait until fiscal 2024 to see a cost of living wage increase.
The Dorset Select Board on Tuesday voted to extend a 2 percent wage increase to the town’s 12 full-time and part-time staff, effective immediately. The 4-0 vote came at the end of the Select Board meeting, and followed a 10-minute executive session, which was called for the purpose of discussing personnel matters. (Board member Liz Ruffa was absent.)
The raise goes into effect for the next pay period — about halfway through the 2023 fiscal year. That’s in addition to a 5 percent cost of living raise for employees, as part of the town’s $2.42-million fiscal 2024 budget proposal.
Board members said the proposal was discussed in executive session because it was a personnel matter. If the raise had been debated in public and not passed, it would have had a negative impact on morale, members said.
According to Town Manager Rob Gaiotti, the raise adds about $16,000 in wage and payroll tax insurance expenses per year. Funding for the increase will come from the town’s general fund balance, he said.
The increase was made to keep up with significant cost of living increases, Gaiotti said.
“Last year our wage adjustment was 3 percent and [the consumer price index] was over 7 percent,” Gaiotti said. “This year [the CPI] is nearly 8 percent, and we are proposing a 5 percent bump in fiscal 2024. The midyear 2 percent increase helps to close that gap but doesn't close it fully,” he said.
“Dorset works hard to employ great staff and create an atmosphere that keeps them engaged in providing great service to residents,” Gaiotti added.
The board reviewed and largely finished the fiscal 2024 budget proposal, voting 4-0 to warn a public hearing on the spending plan for its January meeting. That’s pending two changes Gaiotti will make in time for the next meeting:
• The figures for the town’s payment to the Northshire Rescue Squad will be corrected to reflect the town’s expected assessment of about $61,000 to the nonprofit, reflecting an increase in calls for service. The current $51,388 figure listed in the draft budget is incorrect.
• Board member Jim Salsgiver suggested the waste management line item of $24,000 might not be enough to cover cost increases being assessed for those services. Gaiotti said he would re-examine the issue and make changes if needed.
The proposed budget includes an increase in money being set aside for future bond payments for the new town hall on Raptor Lane. That sum would increase to $125,000 in fiscal 2024, up from $75,000 for that purpose in the current fiscal year.
While the proposed budget includes a 3.1 percent increase in spending, Gaiotti told the board he’s expecting town property taxes will only increase between 1 and 2 percent, given expectations that the grand list will increase as a result of sales and new construction.
“That’ll feel like a miracle,” board member Henry Chandler said.
Salsgiver, who is also on the Taconic & Green Regional School District board, told the board that the school's still awaiting word on how the common level of appraisal will affect education property taxes — the lion’s share of landowners’ property tax bills. While there's a significant surplus in the Education Fund, changes in the appraisal, related to the post-COVID increase in property values, might result in higher education tax rates.
Salsgiver also noted that the Highway Department's proposed line items for electricity and fuel seemed “moderate,” with fuel increasing to $50,000 from $45,000, and asked Gaiotti if he was comfortable with the figures. Gaiotti said he is, as the fuel budget is based on a price of $4 per gallon.
“Our largest fuel use is the Highway Department, and that’s weather-dependent,” Gaiotti said. That can fluctuate as much as 20 percent year to year, depending on demand, he said.
Dorset Town Meeting is scheduled for a floor meeting on March 6 and Australian ballot voting on March 7.