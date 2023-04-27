DORSET — The Dorset Select Board will hold public hearings on the proposed overhaul of the town zoning ordinance and a proposed change to the town plan at its next scheduled meeting on May 16.
The board, meeting Tuesday, voted unanimously to set the hearing date after reviewing and discussing the zoning proposal. The Dorset Planning Commission, which has been working on the rewrite for three years and included resident input from multiple public hearings, approved the plan and sent it to the Select Board earlier this month.
The proposed change in the town plan, which is separate from the zoning bylaw, would prohibit the construction of helicopter landing pads and aircraft landing strips.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Select Board member Frank Parent raised concerns about the wording of stormwater regulations in the proposed zoning bylaw.
He said the requirement that sites of between 2,500 square feet and 10,000 square feet submit and use stormwater management plans in accordance with the Vermont Stormwater Management Manual would prove difficult because the regulations are “incredibly complicated.” That would require more engineering expertise than the town has at its disposal, he said.
“We don’t have town staff to review that,” he said.
Parent also noted a potential gap in the bylaw. While it requires stormwater plans for projects between 2,500 and 10,000 square feet, and state stormwater permits for projects of a half-acre or more, there’s a “no-man’s land” for projects that fall between 10,000 square feet and a half-acre, Parent said.
The state manual also requires annual maintenance inspections to make sure stormwater systems are working as they should, Parent said.
“If you have to go by the manual, it would be a pretty big burden,” he said.
After discussion, the board agreed that Parent would write a proposed change and forward it to the Planning Commission for consideration.
While Vermont municipal planning commissions are tasked with writing and updating zoning bylaws, it’s up to select boards to decide whether to enact those laws. Once the public hearing is held, the Select Board could OK the rewrite as is, or send it back to the Planning Commission for changes.
Board member Henry Chandler noted the potential for commercial development in a new rural mixed-use district north of the village center.
“There are a lot of dramatic changes. Whether that’s good or bad, I’m not going to put a value judgment on it,” he said.
While the process of rewriting the plan was conducted in public with the help of consultants from PlaceSense, Town Manager Rob Gaiotti said there is bound to be more feedback from residents who have not tuned in so far.
“Until everybody who owns property in town takes the initiative to go, ‘Hey, what does it mean to me?’ we’re not going to know what all those potential impacts are,” Gaiotti said. And he noted that Manchester, having rewritten its zoning bylaw several years ago, is still regularly making changes reflecting residents’ needs.
Of the few proposed amendments to the town plan, the change likely to get the most attention is one prohibiting human visitors and commuters from arriving or departing the town directly by air.
“The town of Dorset prohibits helipads and landing strips in every zoning district,” the proposed language states. “While helicopters and private planes might provide convenience to a small number of residents or visitors, they are inconsistent with the rural and small village character of the town of Dorset and incompatible with existing and planned uses in the town.”
Two other proposed changes are aimed at protecting the town’s historic districts and assuring that new development would complement those areas.
One states that the town will preserve historic structures, and assure new development and redevelopment reinforces historic patterns, “by complementing existing building massing, siting and architectural themes.”
With regard to mixed-use zones — which are established by the zoning proposal — the town plan would “support uses, building types and styles, and scale of development compatible to village scale and, in the historic villages, ensure that new development and redevelopment complement the massing, siting and architectural themes of surrounding historic development.”
In other business, Gaiotti informed the board that the Dorset Fire District has received a $1 million grant from a state program allocating federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars for upcoming infrastructure improvements.
Gaiotti said input from two businesses affected by the current condition of the water system — Church Street Hospitality and H.N. Williams — was vital in helping convince state decision-makers that the assistance is needed.
Gaiotti said the Dorset Fire District has awarded a $3.6 million construction contract to Zaluzny Excavating Corp. of Vernon to replace service lines and small mains in the district’s water system, which is centered in and around Dorset Village.
The town expects the work will result in the lifting of a state moratorium on new connections, once leaks in the more than 100-year-old system — believed to swallow up as much as two-thirds of the water that enters it — are eliminated.
Gaiotti informed the board that the town plans to pave Cheney Road, Meadow Lane, Kent Hill Road and a half-mile of Dorset Hollow Road, once the water system work is completed. Paving is expected to begin in late September, he said, explaining that waiting until the work is finished will save time and money.