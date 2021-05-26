DORSET — The popular Dorset Quarry swimming hole on Route 30 is reopening for the season this Memorial Day weekend under new ownership.
Ryan Downey, a land surveyor and former town selectman, acquired the quarry and an adjacent lot last October, he said in an interview on Tuesday.
Downey began making improvements to the quarry-adjacent lot in 2019, expanding its parking lot and overhauling its landscaping.
Originally Downey had expected to acquire only the parking-lot parcel from its previous owners, Richard and Kirsten McDonough, with the nonprofit Vermont River Conservancy taking ownership of the quarry itself, which the McDonoughs also owned. But the nonprofit later determined that it did not have the capacity to manage the site, and the deal fell through last year.
Richard McDonough, who along with his wife tended to the site for more than two decades, died in March, according to an obituary available online. Downey praised his predecessor’s efforts and called him a “great friend.”
As part of an effort to meet an insurer’s requirements for the quarry, this season Downey is requiring visitors to register online and check a box stating that they have read and agree to a liability waiver.
The requisite form is available at dorsetquarry.com, which states the quarry is “generally open” from 9 a.m. to dusk, Memorial Day through Labor Day. Downey said he expects the quarry’s first official day open to be this Saturday.
Registrants receive a QR code that they will need to show the quarry’s attendant to receive a wristband for entry. Access to the quarry itself remains, as in years past, free of charge.
Visitors will only need to complete the waiver once per year, Downey said.
Parking this year at the quarry-adjacent lot — which constitutes an entity separate from the quarry, Downey said — will cost $15 per car. There is no cost to drop off visitors.
Downey said he has made landscaping changes in an effort to prevent people from entering the quarry without checking in with its attendant. If people are found to be at the quarry without a wristband, they will be asked to leave and escorted out by police, he said.
Visitors may notice a new iteration of the historic marker at the site, which was installed last October. Downey said the late McDonough worked with the town of Dorset to improve the sign’s paragraph describing the site’s history.
Downey said he is nearing the end of making various improvements to the area and that he “couldn’t be more excited” about the upcoming season.
“This is going to be the first year people will be able to enjoy everything that we’ve done down there without having to worry about machinery around and everything else,” he said.
No glass bottles are permitted at the quarry this year, Downey said.
The site will be following all coronavirus-related restrictions, Downey said. As of May 14, according to state guidance, outdoor events are limited to 900 unvaccinated people; if an event has no way to determine if visitors are vaccinated, it must assume all are unvaccinated.
The site doesn’t attract “much more than 300 (people) at a time,” according to Downey.
“Be kind,” the new owner said, when asked if he had anything else he wanted to share with the public regarding the incipient season.
“Stop by and say hello,” he added. “I’m usually there.”