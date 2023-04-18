DORSET — Three years of concerted effort has brought a makeover of Dorset’s land use ordinance and zoning map to its final hurdle: A public hearing and vote by the Select Board on whether to enact the proposal.
The Dorset Planning Commission, having heard from residents at a hearing in late February, made one last set of adjustments to the proposal and approved it at a special meeting last week. The updated version of the proposed bylaws and map will be posted on the town website shortly.
With the assistance of consultants from Windsor-based PlaceSense, the commission held numerous meetings and took feedback from residents in a process that began in the spring of 2020.
The Planning Commission is expected to present the completed proposal to the Select Board when it meets next Tuesday. The Select Board will then schedule a public hearing in May, board chair Megan Thorn said. If the board’s typical schedule follows form, that hearing would be held Tuesday, May 16.
From that point, it’s up to the board to enact the proposal or suggest changes.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Gay Squire said the proposed ordinance is probably “three times as long” as the current bylaws, but far more detailed in spelling out what uses are allowable, conditional or prohibited. It also brings the Dorset ordinance current with recent changes in state law.
“There are maps and charts and so much more information about all of the zones in the new set of bylaws,” Squire said. “Even though some people said it was just fine the way it is, it wasn’t fine — it was very difficult in many cases to ascertain what people could do with their property.”
The process was helped along by a website that includes side-by-side interactive maps showing the current zoning map and the proposed map for easy comparison.
Residential input has proven significant in the effort. For example, an earlier proposal for a Village Mixed Use zone in Dorset Village was dropped when residents voiced concerns about future development in the historic neighborhood. Village Mixed Use districts in East Dorset and South Dorset were retained.
The plan also establishes a Rural Resource Protection district, and adds regulations for development on “steep slopes.”
As the result of a Feb. 28 hearing on the proposal, the Rural Resource Protection district was altered to reclassify some properties as Rural Residential, Squires said.
Thorn said the commission has done commendable work in seeking input from residents and applying concerns to the proposal.
“They have been open to resident feedback, which I think is important,” Thorn said. “They took the regulations back to address issues that had not been anticipated or might have different consequences. I think the whole process has been very well done — they had a lot of public input.”
The Select Board hearing will give residents one last opportunity to provide input before it votes on whether to accept the changes.
“There’s still some maneuverability,” Squires said.