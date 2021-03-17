DORSET — After a Town Meeting Day presentation on the potential of building new town offices on the town’s new land off Raptor Lane was well received, the Dorset Select Board is moving forward with a potential plan of building a new town complex there.
Any such plan would require voter approval, but the board is setting an aggressive timeline that would have ground broken by spring of 2023 and a new town office in use by fall of 2023.
The timeline calls for a flurry of activity beginning immediately with a packed schedule through the spring and summer. The plan is to conduct surveys of town residents in March and April beginning by asking East Dorset Village residents what they would like to see done with the old town offices if the plans to build new offices on the other side of the mountain are carried out.
There was concern that the survey should include all residents. Nobody argued that all town resident’s opinion mattered, but it was normal to ask the residents who would be most impacted their opinion and then use that information to inform other questions on a more general survey about the town offices. That broader survey should go out in April or May, and the information gathered from that survey could then be incorporated into the changes to the design or modification of the plans.
Board member Henry Chandler said the key is to be as transparent as possible so that everybody who wants to know what’s going on will know. Chandler liked an idea put forward by board member Liz Ruffa, who asked about having outdoor gatherings later in the spring or summer during an information campaign, which are planned for June and July on the timeline. Ruffa pointed out it would give people a chance to stand where the building would be constructed and visualize it while giving them a chance to seek answers to the questions. The information sessions and other methods of getting the word out about the plans, would be in preparation for a townwide bond vote in early August. The plan, based on the timeline, would be to have an informational meeting Aug. 2, followed by an Australian ballot vote Aug. 3.
The plan is to mail ballots to all voters.
If the bond is approved by the voters, the pursuit of permitting and preparing for construction would begin in September and continue on throughout 2022 pushing toward a spring 2023 groundbreaking.
Town Clerk Sandra Pinsonault said feedback from town meeting surveys has been all positive.
“Huge, huge feedback,” Pinsonault said. “There’s a lot of excitement.”
Board chair Megan Thorn said she was kind of surprised at how positive the feedback has been.
“I was kind of surprise that we had so much positive support where people thought things weren’t big enough,” Thorn said. “It seemed like people were very supportive of the concept.”
Board member Jim Salsgiver warned his boardmates not to get too complacent.
“There will be naysayers,” Salsgiver said, and said he was concerned that there was a more focused and supportive audience at town meeting than exists in the general voting populace.
Board member Tom Smith, eventually abstained from the vote, which passed 4-0.
Smith said that he didn’t want to vote against the plan, because he ultimately supports it. But, he said he was concerned about the timeline.
“I think the timeline is more aggressive than we can pull off, but I’m not going to vote no,” Smith said. “I’m not abstaining on doing the project.”
Salsgiver agreed that the timeline is quite aggressive, but he said you lay it out there and then deal with challenges as they come. Town Manager Rob Gaiotti pointed out that the town faced a year’s worth of permitting after a successful bond vote so there was no time to waste.
He pointed out that construction costs are going up and interest rates may as well, so every month that passes is potentially costing taxpayers money.