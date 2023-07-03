DORSET -- The founder and owner of a local equine rescue nonprofit, which cared for several animals after they were removed from an Orange County farm for neglect, says it’s time for serious changes -- both in the attitudes of people who care for animals, and in how Vermont investigates and prosecutes these cases.
Jen Straub, of The Dorset Equine Rescue, spoke after the owner of a registered animal rescue facility was found guilty on six counts of animal cruelty by a jury last Thursday at the Orange County Courthouse in Chelsea. The verdict against Debra Densmore, the owner of Hoofbeats and Dreams in Tunbridge, came a year after the animals were seized last June. Several of the animals did not survive.
"They can't tell you if they're hungry, where they're in pain, or how they're suffering," Straub said. "It's up to us to advocate for that, be their voice. I really hope people know what happened here. If you see something, say something... That happened here."
Vermont state officials removed 13 horses, one llama, one mini-mule, and six dogs from Densmore’s property. The six guilty charges refer to horses Daisy, Midnight, Zep, Winky, Myra and Kashmir, three of whom were euthanized shortly after the seizure due to their treatment at the farm. A fourth horse was euthanized for inoperable tumors five months later.
According to the jury’s verdict, Densmore abused and neglected the animals over several years at her rescue farm in Tunbridge by failing to provide adequate shelter, food, or attention to medical care.
All six counts are misdemeanors, each carrying a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000. The final sentence will not be known until a future hearing. In the meantime, Densmore cannot care for any animals.
'Deplorable' conditions on farm
According to an affidavit in the case, Vermont State Trooper Stacia Geno visited Densmore’s property on May 28, 2022, in response to a complaint from a volunteer of poor conditions at the farm. During her visit, Geno observed “piles of garbage, broken appliances, mechanical equipment, and mud in the front yard.” The warrant said she also saw “emaciated horses” and observed a four-horse-sized run-in shelter holding eight horses.
“Also in this paddock, there was an old camper, trash, and mountains of manure that would have been created over years,” Geno wrote in the affidavit. “There was rebar sticking out of the ground with a tire thrown over it. A horse could easily impale itself if a tire was knocked off, causing serious bodily injury or death.”
Successful prosecution of animal abuse in Vermont, especially in rural areas of the state, is rare. Often it is difficult to gather enough evidence to build a case, and those cases are often not high on prosecutors’ priority list. Most animal cruelty reports in Vermont have difficulty ever getting to a courtroom.
“I think a lot of it just comes down to education,” Straub says, “like how to properly care for horses. A lot of people think horses are this fairy tale. We'll get some horses; it'll be so much fun. They don't quite realize how much money it takes to care for a horse. It takes an incredible amount of money. And it's a huge time commitment. You have to continuously, every day, clean up the manure to keep them in a clean, sanitary and safe environment. A horse could live 35 years, easily. Some of them can even live 40 years. It’s a huge commitment.”
When asked why it’s so difficult to find and prosecute these cases, Straub was quick to answer.
“I think it’s partly the rural nature of Vermont. People don't see these animals suffering. There could be a horse suffering behind someone's property, and you can't see it from the road. And then, somebody, one of their friends or a family member, could visit the property, and they happen to see it. And then they're like, oh, wow, this doesn't look right.
“Horses and animals, unfortunately, are not a priority in many people's eyes. Police departments are more focused on human issues, not animal issues. I think educating the public and police officers — trying to get them to understand this is not what a horse is supposed to look like, would help. It would also be great if there was a law enforcement agency dedicated to animal neglect cases because there are many of them. They're just they just keep popping up."
In this particular case, Straub feels that there were enough people complaining over many years that a lot of people just had enough.
“It's the squeaky wheel gets the grease,” Straub says. “There were a lot of dedicated people involved in this case who were not willing to give up.”
“Please educate yourself first, volunteer, take riding lessons and educate yourself as much as possible,” Straub says. “You want to learn the care of the horses. You want to learn the proper way to house them, make sure that you are set up completely, make sure they have shelter, safe fencing, and that you know what they need to eat. Make sure you have a veterinarian and a farrier that you're already lined up with or someone who can help you in an emergency.”
A possible appeal has not yet been announced. Densmore’s sentencing hearing has also not been scheduled.