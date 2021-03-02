DORSET — Town voters overwhelmingly approved $2.2 million in highway and general fund expenditures proposed for the next fiscal year, as well as appropriations for more than a dozen community organizations.
There were no contested races for the town’s annual meeting this year. Select Board members Megan Thorn, Liz Ruffa and Henry Chandler all won reelection.
Although the ballot itself this year may not have featured any hot-button items, an ambitious municipal project may be on the horizon. Residents got an early look on Monday night at conceptual designs for potential new town offices located on property off Route 30 that the municipality acquired several years ago.
Maclay Architects, the firm that over the past six months has worked with the Select Board and a committee made up of various stakeholders to develop the designs, presented the preliminary vision during an informational meeting held electronically the evening before Town Meeting Day.
The design envisions a 5,970-square-foot, net-zero energy building set back from Route 30 along Raptor Lane on a 307-acre parcel that the town purchased for a relatively nominal fee in 2018.
The rectangular, single-story structure, replete with natural daylight and interior glass, would draw inspiration from a town office building designed by Maclay for the town of Waitsfield.
The town committee wants a building that offers “a welcoming experience,” said Bill Maclay, the firm’s founding principal. “They didn’t seem to want to keep the rabbit’s warren idea that was at the current town offices,” he added jokingly.
The potential relocation of the town offices comes after a 2017 code review found that the current home of town government, located at 112 Mad Tom Rd. in East Dorset, does not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and has minimal options for improvements, according to Town Manager Rob Gaiotti.
More recently, the town committee developed a master plan for the Raptor Lane property that identified relocating the town offices to the newly acquired site as a top priority.
Constructing the new facility, estimated to cost a total of $3.6 million, potentially would involve the town seeking voter approval to issue a bond, which would be paid for over several decades. No such vote has been scheduled yet.
Maclay said the design of building “isn’t cast in stone” and that the main purpose of the presentation was to solicit immediate and future feedback from the community.
“We were trying to think of a space that would give us everything we needed, make it more accessible to other people and would also not necessarily be everything on our wish list,” Select Board Chair Megan Thorn said of the design process to date. “We were trying to be efficient and thoughtful.”
Questions that arose from residents in attendance on Monday night included the appropriate size of the prospective new building’s public meeting space — the design calls for a 560-square-foot room, slightly more than double the size of its analog at the current town offices — and what would happen to the Mad Tom Road structure once vacated.
Gaiotti said the board has talked about the future of the current town offices, weighing a wide range of outcomes, from similar kinds of public-oriented uses to private housing. But it ultimately decided not to delve too deeply into that question until the viability of the plan for the new offices is better understood. The town will also aim to survey East Dorset residents specifically about what they might like to see happen with the building on Mad Tom Road, Gaiotti said.
Following the presentation from Maclay, moderator Kevin O’Toole and Gaiotti led residents through a review of the town meeting warning, including the proposed budget and community appropriations.
The town opted to mail a ballot this year to every voter in Dorset. Voters had the option of mailing back completed ballots, dropping them off ahead of Town Meeting Day at the town offices or bringing them to the town offices for in-person voting on Tuesday.
The now-voter-approved budget for 2022 includes an expanded role for its outdoor recreation director, funds for design and permitting of the possible new town offices and continued investment in nature trails and a partnership with the Dorset Chamber of Commerce.
Overall, the budget entails a 3.7 percent increase over the current year, resulting in a tax rate of about 32.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value, an increase of about a one cent.