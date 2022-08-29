BRATTLEBORO — A man who was arrested after burglarizing the Putney Road Sunoco on March 1 told police he was so upset at himself for committing the crime that he “contemplated suicide.”
However, after he was released on conditions for burglarizing the gas station, Dillon Lee Hall, 29, formerly of Bennington, went on to burglarize the Agway on North Putney Road on March 18 and the Canal Street Lipton Mart on March 20 .
On Monday morning, Hall pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, as well as one count of giving false information to police and two counts of violating the conditions of his release. He was sentenced to six months to six years in prison.
“I was with this dude named Jude, and was dope sick, walking around town, and he was like, ‘Hey, you know we can, we can do smash and grab real quick and go get unsick,’ and you know that’s what happened,” Hall told police after he was arrested in front of the Brattleboro Transportation Center a day after he broke into the Sunoco.
According to affidavits filed by Brattleboro Police Officer Seth Wild and Officer Ryan Washburn, Hall and his accomplice stole six cartons of cigarettes worth $720, a number of vape pens valued at $545, and more than $940 in cash from the Sunoco.
Court documents don’t state if charges were filed against any alleged accomplice.
Sixteen days after being released on conditions, Hall broke into the Agway using a brick to smash the glass doors.
He was arrested shortly after burglarizing the Agway, stealing $600 from the registers, but again was released on conditions.
Two days later, Hall used another brick to smash the glass doors at the Lipton Mart, where he went through the register and attempted to take several items from the store. The affidavits note the damage to the entryway was valued at $1,000.
Officers also found blood on the scene, which appeared to have come from a wound Hall sustained when he pulled glass out of the door to get into the building.
Using surveillance footage from the store, the officers identified the burglar as Hall.
“Due to the close location to the Econo Lodge, [officers] went and spoke with the manager at the front desk, and viewed surveillance footage,” states an affidavit.
A series of photos taken from the lodge’s surveillance video showed Hall walking up the stairs and sucking on a bloody wound to his right hand.
Hall was visiting a friend in the lodge when he was arrested. He has been in state custody since that arrest.
Deputy State’s Attorney Steven Brown told the court that Hall also faces charges in the state of New Hampshire.
“Mr. Hall is very close to or perhaps even at his minimum sentence as of today, however, the detainer will certainly interfere with his release,” said Brown, noting Hall has been in custody since March. “The state currently does not intend to keep Mr. Hall incarcerated. We believe that getting him out at or near today would be appropriate given the supervision he’s agreed to and given the fact that he’s taking responsibility for his conduct.”
Dan Stevens, Hall’s attorney, told the court that his clients offences were “driven by a drug addiction.”
Chris Montgomery, who also represented Hall, said he believed the sentence was reasonable in light of the fact that “these crimes were clearly driven by an addiction and not any malicious intent ...”
“I apologize for the crimes I committed,” Hall told Judge Michael Kainen after he pleaded guilty.
“You should recognize that you’re going to be under supervision,” said Kainen, who said while he doesn’t know what the charges are in New Hampshire, he hopes they will be resolved similarly.
“And then you’ll be able to go out and get treatment and get beyond this,” said the judge, who noted Hall is expected to be a father in January. “You don’t want to be doing drugs and sitting in jail when you could be contributing to his life. So I hope that that works out for you.”