NORTH BENNINGTON — Get ready to toss some stones.
On Sept. 16 the 10th annual Stone Skipping Festival will be held at Lake Paran. The festival, which is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m., is held every September, and stone-tossers from all over the country come to compete. Most attendees are from southwestern Vermont and the Berkshire region, but in recent years, there have been more people coming from the Albany region in New York.
In past years, there have been many competitors, including the world record holder for most skips, Kurt Steiner. Steiner set his record of 88 skips in September of 2013 at the Red Bridge in Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania.
Last year, ‘Drew from Canada’ won the pro division with 38 skips, hitting a target exactly 100 yards away.
There are different divisions of stone skipping — kids, amateur and professional.
This year, kids will receive a special prize of fudge for participating, and painted rock trophies for winners. The top three professionals will be given formal trophies, along with a “Lake Paran cup” with their name and the number of skips engraved on a plaque.
The event is $15 per person to participate, but it is more than just skipping stones. There will be several food trucks, along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
When asked about the money made from the event, Kaufmann said, “All proceeds go to Lake Paran and will be allocated towards our Save Lake Paran campaign for our weed mitigation project.”
Lake Paran is located at 269 Houghton St., North Bennington.
For more information, you can visit Lake Paran’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1437364257106982?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D.