BENNINGTON — Sarah Albright, proprietor of the Apple Barn, is marking another milestone in fulfilling her dream of a successful agriculture-related business.
Her Harvest and Hearth Holdings, LLC, purchased the familiar apple red barn and about 20 acres on Route 7 last month from Southern Vermont Orchards Inc., following a year of operating The Apple Barn under an agreement with longtime owner Lia Diamond.
The sale was for $350,000, according to the transaction listing with the town clerk’s office.
“I will be running it much as I have before,” Albright said this week. “There are certainly some ideas I have up my sleeve, but the ownership part is pretty much negligible because I have had pretty much free rein over the past year.”
The landmark three-season business, popular with tourists and area residents for its apples, cider and other farm produce, has also built a reputation for freshly baked pies, doughnuts, and other specialties and Vermont souvenir items.
“I think we have a beautiful foundation here, and we are excited to kind of bring in some new energy,” Albright said. “And there are already some things we have done differently this year that we intend to expand on.”
She added, “We are really big on the community involvement piece. I’m a big fan of agri-tourism and really connecting the local community with the farms around them. That is really my big push going forward.”
One example, she said, is the traditional farm field maze, which could begin to take shape by Monday – despite a difficult, rain-soaked growing season.
She said the maze will wind through sunflowers and corn planted in the adjacent fields.
On Oct. 1, an autumn fest and pig roast is planned, Albright said, including live music, a “full-on pig roast,” with beer and wine available, as well as Apple Barn food specialties.
“We are going to have a mini-doughnut-eating competition, which I’m super excited for,” she said. “We are going to have a soup cook-off for chefs with judging. We’ll have some kids’ games, as well.”
She also intends to stay open later this year, as was the case last year, with a closing date of Dec. 17 – other than to provide the traditional holiday pies on Dec. 23.
LONG-HELD DREAM
Albright said she grew up in Rupert, “and we used to come down to the [Apple Barn] on special weekends in the fall, so I’ve been eating the doughnuts since I was, you know, knee high.”
She added, “This was kind of a pipe dream; I’m a small town girl ... It was kind of this beautiful melding of many different paths of my life that I’ve worked through – bringing together the farming, and I’ve also been a personal chef and a carpenter. So there were a lot pieces that just came together to make this place for me.
“I have to give Lia all the credit,” Albright said. “She wanted to get somebody local to take over the barn, and she took an interest in me and was patient.”
Her staff at the Apple Barn – including many young people “has been fantastic from the get-go,” Albright said. “For many, it was their first job, and it has worked beautifully. There is a lot of good energy in this place.”
Diamond, who still owns Southern Vermont Orchards off Carpenter Hill Road, announced in April of 2022 she had decided not to reopen the Apple Barn and would look for someone to take over the business.
“I wish her the best,” Diamond said Thursday. “I couldn’t have found a better, more devoted and dedicated buyer.”
She added, “I was looking for someone who had the same passion as I, and she fit those shoes ... As I said, I wish her all the best in her endeavors at the Apple Barn.”
According to prior articles, Diamond’s family has owned the business on Route 7 since 1973, when her father – Harold Albright – purchased it a year after buying the nearby Southern Vermont Orchards.
Diamond has said a farm market may have been established on Route 7 as early as the 1920s and expanded over time.
During her tenure in the business, the Apple Barn’s trademark apple cider doughnuts and mini versions were introduced. The barn also became known for pies, jams, fresh produce, souvenir items and berry picking.