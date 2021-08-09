BENNINGTON — Local clubs, veterans organization and non-profit organizations are banding together to collect snacks, personal care products and assorted sundries for area National Guard troops who deployed to the Republic of Kosovo earlier this year.
The joint effort by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1332, the Bennington Elks Club, Bennington Eagles Club, American Legion Post 13, the Rotary Club, the Norshaft Lions Club and other public service organizations is intended to provide local soldiers with some items they need, and some items that provide a taste of home.
About 40 members of the 1st Squadron, 172nd Calvary Mountain Regiment, based in Bennington, were given a rousing sendoff when they left May 10 to take part on a year-long NATO peacekeeping deployment in Kosovo, in the former Yugoslavia.
The hope is items such as soap, deodorant, socks, snacks, hard candy sunscreen and playing cards can help the troops feel more human and help them complete their mission.
However, residents are asked not to donate canned items, glass containers, chocolate and aerosols.
Collections are being taken until Thursday. Wednesday night, representatives from the groups taking part will gather at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post on North Street, to present collected items and monetary donations.
“It is a big list. It came from the soldiers overseas,” Norm LeBanc, the commander of VFW Post 1332, said of the requests.
Over the years, LeBlanc said, the town’s various organizations talked about coming together for a joint project, with limited success. But they got together for the VFW’s annual appreciation dinner in June, with the various groups providing food, activities or fundraising raffles, and that served as the glue for future joint projects such as this collection.
“All the organizations really do the same thing — we’re here to make Bennington a better place," LeBlanc said. “Collectively we have so much more horsepower.”
Donations are being accepted until Thursday at VFW Post 1332, 137 North St.; the Eagles Club, 144 North St.; the Elks Lodge, 125 Washington Ave.; and American Legion Post 13, 225 Northside Dr.