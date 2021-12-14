Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint’s campaign on Tuesday reported raising more than $125,000 in the first day of her bid for Congress. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray’s congressional campaign reported a first-day total of $50,000 and first-week contributions exceeding $111,000. Both women are seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S House seat now held by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.