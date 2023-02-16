BENNINGTON — Donald Washum, one of six candidates running for the Select Board, said his top priority if elected “would probably be the Bennington Police Department; there are issues going on there that need to be addressed.”
Washum said he would push for alternatives to “police officers going into elementary schools to discipline kids,” referring to recent news reports about the number of times officers were called to Bennington Elementary School because of disruptive student behavior.
He said he understands there are instances when an officer is needed, but “I think they are called more frequently than they should be.”
Washum, who served for many years with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., area, as well as with the Salvation Army, said an adequate number of aides and other school personnel should be on staff to handle disruptive behavior.
Having to call in the police, he said, “just traumatizes the kids.”
His other concern with the BPD, Washum said, is the number of unfilled officer positions in the department, which, like many police agencies, has struggled in recent years to retain officers and add trained replacements.
“I think they are down about 12 police officers,” he said, adding that the situation in turn results in more costly overtime pay for those who remain.
“What kind of overtime are the taxpayers going to be slammed with, because of police working overtime?” he said. “Who is going to pay for that?”
Recruiting new officers has been a problem, Washum said, but added, “Well, they don’t pay anything. Putting your life at stake, for what?”
The Select Board has to look at increasing salaries within the department, he said.
ADDICTION CRISIS
“My other issue I am going to address,” he said, “is the fentanyl-heroin issue in town. There needs to be a lot more done, and I don’t really feel like it is being addressed.”
Washum added, “Homelessness, mental health, those are issues that I am going to bring up, because I think we need to step up and do more for these individuals, and stop making excuses.”
He also will advocate for a warming shelter for the homeless.
“That is something the board, for whatever reason, they don’t want to address,” he said. “When you bring questions up, they don’t answer them. They are not as transparent as I would like.”
Sometimes, he said, “I feel it is just the good ol’ boy network.”
Washum noted that the town manager and police chief have both been in office for many years, saying, “Something’s wrong, and there is no new vision. There is no diversity whatsoever. People say, ‘We’re diverse, we’re inclusive.’ I don’t know how we can be diverse if everybody is not included.”
DOWNTOWN PROJECTS
Referring to the private-public redevelopment projects ongoing in the downtown, Washum said, “Putnam Block has been a disaster from the beginning.”
Of the Benn Hi redevelopment proposal, he said, “You know these [involve] private businesses and people with money, and so forth and so on. They’re the ones who get it. They are the ones who get what they want.”
He added, “A lot of times, we don’t hear about it until after the fact.”
The projects might be good economically for the town, but more transparency is needed, he said. “There is a hidden agenda sometimes that you don’t hear about till after the fact.”
Describing what the town needs to move forward, Washum said, “Leadership, and I think they need more diversity. This town doesn’t have one person of color on one board, committee, anything. None.”
BACKGROUND
Washum, who is retired, said he grew up in Albany, N.Y., and attended Manhattan College in New York, leaving after two years for a job in Benson, Vt.
He later moved to Fort Lauderdale, where he worked for 28 years with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, including dealing with drug-related issues and offenders in a program called Drug Court.
Washum afterward worked for the Salvation Army as director of transitional housing, and for Broward County with an alcohol rehabilitation program.
“I have a plethora of experience of working with the homeless and substance abuse and in the mental health field,” he said.
Washum has lived in Bennington for the past 10 years, coming here to attend Northeastern Bible College and become a pastor.
“I just think that I am a guy who has a lot to offer,” he said, “and it is time for me to offer it.”
The other Select Board candidates in the March 7 election are Edward Woods, Asher Edelson, Sarah Perrin, Jack Rossiter-Munley and Nancy White. The top two vote-getters will be elected.