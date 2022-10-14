ARLINGTON — Three separate instances of alleged domestic assault led to three not guilty pleas after the victim told police she was assaulted in different locations over a two-month period.
Carter J. Allard, 21, from Bennington has been charged with second degree aggravated domestic assault for various incidents that allegedly occurred in August and September, according to court documents.
Vermont State Police were contacted on Oct. 7 by the woman, reporting that Allard assaulted her on several different occasions. She provided photographic evidence and text messages to corroborate her claims.
There were three separate instances over the course of two months that the woman claimed Allard assaulted her. The first incident was in August and took place in Arlington. Allard was intoxicated and picked a fight with the woman. He allegedly body checked her into the wall, spit on her and threw a drink in her face, according to police.
The second assault occurred in Arlington in September while the woman sat in a vehicle with Allard. He allegedly grabbed her face and slammed her head into a part of the car near the windshield.
Sept. 22 was when the final assault occurred near Lake Paran, according to police reports. Allard threw a lighter and baseball cap at the woman’s head. The metal part of the cap caught her above her eyebrow and left a cut.
In the text messages that the women turned over to the state troopers, Allard apologized to the woman for what he did. He wrote, “I can’t [expletive] control it bro.” He also said, “I have severe anger issues.” When speaking with police, Allard denied assaulting the woman.
Allard appeared in Bennington Superior Court on Friday to answer to the three counts of second degree aggravated domestic assault. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and was released on a 24-hour curfew. He is prohibited from drinking alcohol or contacting the victim.