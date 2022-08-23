BENNINGTON — A Sandgate woman who was found guilty of felony aggravated cruelty and torture of her rescued two-year-old Great Dane received an 18-month deferred sentence, likely to be expunged after her successful completion of the program.
Joyce Cornell, 48, claimed at trial that the dog, Atticus, had attacked her on Christmas Day in 2019, forcing her to hide in fear in a bathroom overnight while the dog growled outside the door and her intoxicated husband slept in their shared bedroom. At some point, Cornell was able to get the dog outside on a lead, only to shoot the dog twice from behind the front door and from a bathroom window. She then went to sleep, leaving the dog outside in the snow, bleeding, until a garbage truck driver noticed the dog and called the police.
Cornell was also convicted of lying to responding law enforcement by telling the Vermont State troopers who arrived that her trailer she shared with her husband was empty, covering for her husband — a convicted, violent felon who was not allowed to have any firearms in his residence. The husband was later found inside the home without knowing what had transpired the night before or that morning. Twenty-three firearms, including rifles and shotguns, were also found inside the trailer.
State troopers ultimately euthanized the dog after several hours at the advice of a canine expert from the animal shelter in Arlington.
At the Aug. 17 sentencing hearing, Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones said there were “significant mitigating circumstances” preceding the shooting that weighed on his sentencing. Corsones stated that the dog had bitten Cornell on the ankle, forcing her to flee into the bathroom the previous afternoon, and bared its teeth and snarled at her when she opened the door the following day to check on the dog. Corsones believed Cornell shot the dog out of fear the first time, shot the dog again “to put it out of its misery, and had remorse for her actions.” He also stated that the defendant had no prior convictions and had done well on probation since being arrested two-and-a-half-years ago.
Cornell, when given the chance to speak at the hearing, simply said, “I’m truly sorry for what I did. I know I wasn’t thinking straight.”
Corsones, who convicted Cornell during a June bench trial, found at the trial that Cornell had intentionally and maliciously shot the dog with ‘evil intent’ and that she was not in imminent danger both times she shot the dog.
The state argued against the defense’s request for deferment, asking for a 1- to 3-year sentence with six months for the misdemeanor of giving false information to a law enforcement officer. Corsones settled with an 18-month deferred sentence with several conditions attached, including that Cornell not be allowed to have any firearms in the home and not be allowed to care for any animals. She was facing a maximum sentence of 5 years behind bars.