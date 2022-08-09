Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

SHAFTSBURY — A dog died in a fire Friday evening that resulted in heavy damage to a Rollin Road home while new owners were moving in.

Shaftsbury Fire Chief Joseph Vadakin said the department was called out at 7:31 p.m. Friday to 106 Rollin Road, near the intersection with Horton Hill Road.

He said the fire likely started in the kitchen area and spread by the time fire crews arrived.

“It caused extensive damage throughout the entire home,” he said.

There were no reported injuries to humans, but the homeowners’ dog, a Golden Retriever, apparently died of smoke inhalation, Vadakin said.

The blaze is not considered suspicious, he said, although the exact cause is undetermined because of the extensive damage.

The new owners, whose names could not be verified Monday, were in the process of moving in and had purchased the house about two weeks ago, the chief said, adding, "It was really sad.”

He said the owners were moving furniture and other possessions into the house but were not there when the fire began.

Firefighters from Shaftsbury, North Bennington, Bennington, Bennington Rural, and North Hoosick, N.Y., responded to the fire.

This article will be updated.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer.

