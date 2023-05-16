BENNINGTON — Following a public hearing Monday, the Select Board is weighing an appeal of a Bennington man’s denial of a license to operate a private dog kennel on Jacks Drive.
John Sweet, of 67 Jacks Drive — located off Chapel Road just south of the White Chapel Cemetery — applied April 18 for a kennel license to house up to 14 beagles.
However, the request was turned down as not complying with the town’s private kennel requirements, according to the application paperwork. Sweet then appealed to the board on April 26.
According to testimony during the hearing, a kennel-like operation has been located on the property and has been the object of complaints over barking dogs.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Tuesday that the board’s decision – reached during a closed deliberative session following the public hearing — will be announced “as soon as [Wednesday].”
The delay is to allow the parties participating in such a hearing to be notified by mail, officials have said.
BARKING COMPLAINTS
During the hearing, neighbors described filing numerous complaints with Bennington Police about excessive barking.
Colleen Gore, of Chapel Road, said she also has made “many, many recordings of these dogs barking,” and that her residence is one of the closest to the shelter where the beagles are being kept.
She asked the board to uphold denial of the kennel license, adding, “and I hope that after you deny them a kennel license, that there is some way of keeping the dogs from being held in that environment.”
At one point, Gore estimated that 80 percent of neighborhood residents would agree that the barking dogs are a nuisance.
OWNERS RESPOND
Sweet and his son, Nathan Sweet, argued before the Select Board that the kennel is not close to neighbors, and both said the accusations of some neighbors that the dogs are being inadequately cared for are false.
“It’s not like we are right on top of them,” John Sweet said of the distance to neighbors. “The closest is 200 to 300 feet.”
He added that the beagles are healthy and have been checked by veterinarians.
“You all are welcome — come check them out,” he said.
SETBACK RULE
The primary reason the application for a kennel was rejected in April was because it did not meet a setback rule in the town’s private kennel ordinance.
Among requirements are that a kennel cannot be within 1,000 feet of a neighboring residence.
Another factor is that there can’t be instances of excessive barking as defined in the ordinance.
That is, barking noise that “occurs repeatedly for at least a seven-minute period of time with one minute of less lapse of each noise during the seven-minute period.”
A private kennel — as opposed one established for commercial purposes — is defined as where “five or more dogs over six months of age are kept and where any two or more of such dogs kept are intact [not spayed or neutered].”
In his letter of appeal, John Sweet said in part, “I feel that my dogs are the only way I can deal with everyday stress. They are my best and only buddies.”
He added that the beagles are not allowed to run free, are in kennels and are all licensed through the town.
Sweet said he is aware of the 1,000-foot requirement, but the dogs can’t be seen from other residences.
LETTER SENT
A letter to the town signed by 12 residents of seven households on Chapel Road, Walts Way and Jacks Drive, stated, “The barking occurs all hours of the day and night. We are in possession of recordings showing the various times of the day and night that the dogs are barking. We believe the constant barking to be an indicator that the dogs are not being taken care of properly.”
A kennel license for the Sweet property “would be against the best interest of the community as well as the dogs being kept in said kennel,” the neighbors wrote.
NEXT STEPS
Town officials could not be reached Tuesday on possible next steps should the kennel license denial be upheld.
However, the kennel ordinance allows for fines over violations and allows the town to seek injunctive relief to address violations.