READSBORO — Jesse Laflam Sr., 49, of Springfield, has been charged with felonies in Rutland, Windsor and Bennington Counties for stealing catalytic converters off cars around southern Vermont.
On July 22, 2021, the owner of a repair shop in Readsboro arrived at his shop late that night to see a man running away from a black Cadillac Escalade that was parked in his lot. The man was “carrying something bulky in his arms,” according to court records.
The shop owner followed the man across the street and saw another car waiting there. As the owner approached, the car drove directly at him and attempted to run him over. The owner said he fired a warning shot away from the vehicle and into the ground, and the vehicle drove away.
When the officers arrived, they took a statement from the owner and walked through the scene with him. As the owner was looking over the cars in his lot, he noticed the catalytic converters to the Escalade were missing.
The troopers at the scene saw that the grass under the car was matted from where the robber had laid while he cut out the converter. There were also two handprints on the runner of the car. Troopers were able to obtain DNA from the handprints, but at the time, there was no match in the system.
On Jan. 3, 2022, the police lab found a match for the DNA: Laflam.
Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones signed an order to get a cheek-swab from Laflam to double-check the DNA, and that sample also matched to the DNA found at the scene.
Laflam was on probation at the time of the robbery. Before the Readsboro theft, Chester police had seized nine stolen catalytic converters, heat pumps and a car from Laflam that had the total value of $46,050. Rutland police had also arrested him for stealing converters.
The converters for the Escalade are no longer made, so the repair shop owner had to scrap the whole car.
Laflam, in a statement given at the Springfield Probation and Parole Office, admitted to being at the scene, but at first said he waited in the car.
Eventually, he admitted to helping another suspect steal the converters.
Laflam pleaded not guilty in Bennington Superior Court on Monday to all charges and was released on bond and conditions.