ARLINGTON — A man with 17 felony convictions has been charged with his 18th after allegedly being connected to a car break-in from DNA taken from a flashlight dropped at the scene.
Nicholas Leonard, 36, from Pownal, has been accused of the felony charge of attempted grand larceny and two misdemeanor charges of petit larceny. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts at his arraignment in Bennington Superior Court on Monday.
On Aug. 31, 2020, the Vermont State Police responded to Old Depot Road in Arlington after a man was seen looking through a car in a private driveway at 4 a.m., court documents state.
The owner of the car saw the vehicle’s light on and yelled at the man snooping through the car. When the man ran away, the owner chased him but could not catch up. That’s when the owner saw his wife’s laptop and a flashlight laying in the driveway after the suspect dropped them.
Officers stopped a nearby suspicious vehicle, and its driver admitted to being out looking for Leonard. The driver called Leonard, who spoke with police but refused to meet the officers face to face or share his location, so they were unable to apprehend him at that time.
A few days later, the victims were able to give the state police a full accounting of what was missing from their vehicle. The suspect stole a $65 gift card, $10 in cash, a checkbook and the vehicle owner's passport. The laptop the suspect attempted to steal, but dropped in the driveway, was worth over $1,000.
Police were able to take the flashlight from the crime scene and swab it for DNA. The DNA came back as an unknown male, but it did not match the vehicle owner’s genetics.
A few months after the DNA was put into the Vermont Forensic Lab system, the sample came back as a match for Leonard, whose DNA was in the system as a convicted offender. He had been on probation in Bennington County prior to the crime.
According to court documents, since 2004, Leonard has several convictions, including for forgery, identity theft and escaping custody.
Leonard was issued a citation for his most recent charges on Aug. 21.
If found guilty of the felony charge, he could be penalized as a habitual offender, because he was already convicted of several felonies in the state.