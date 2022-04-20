SHAFTSBURY — DNA from a hurled brick led state police to the door of a Pownal man earlier this month.
James M. Brown, 33, was cited by Vermont State Police for throwing a brick through the windshield of a truck on Main Street in Pownal on Nov. 24.
The brick was seized at the time of the incident as evidence by Vermont State Police from the Shaftsbury barracks, and biological evidence found on the brick was sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for testing.
On March 15, troopers received confirmation from DNA analysis that the brick belonged to Brown.
State police said Brown was cited on April 14 for unlawful mischief and will appear in court at a later date.